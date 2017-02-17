THE MIX: Your Guide To the Weekend for 2/16/17-2/22/17

AROUND TOWN

Drink Mu Dry 2-11 p.m. Feb. 18, Mu Brewery, 9735 E. Colfax Ave. Call 720-446-8273 or visit the Mu Brewery Facebook page for more information.

With heavy hearts and nothing but dregs in our glasses, it’s time to pour one more out for the homies on East Colfax Avenue. What for nearly three years has been billed as East Colfax’s first/only/best brewery, Mu Brewery in the Aurora Cultural Arts District is closing up shop Feb. 18. A series of financial woes have forced Mu to shut its doors (read Brandon Johansson’s story on Page 16 of the Business section for more on that), but the suds slingers are staying open through Saturday to empty the kegs and growlers for one last and epic hurrah. Join the Mu crew and their loyal band of followers for a final round of sing-alongs, Beer-a-Mu-Su and perhaps even a tear or two. But we’re not crying. We’re totally not crying. You’re crying, man. We’ve just got something in our eyes.

ONSTAGE

Sabrina Fair 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19. Previews Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Pl., Denver. Tickets range from $13 to $23. Call 720-530-4596 for more information.

For those who haven’t gotten their dose of passionate intrigue in the form of heart-shaped boxes, flowers or…other means already this week, Lowry’s Spotlight Theatre company is featuring another tasty love triangle for local theatergoers. Well, maybe this one’s more of a love square. Heck, it may even be a love pentagon by the time the final curtain falls. There are a lot of angles going on here. Set in Long Island, New York in the 1950s, the show follows Sabrina Fairchild (Regina Steffen), who returns from a stint in Paris to see if she will once again falls in love with David Larrabee (Drew Hirschboek), who is the son of a wealthy tycoon. A series of set-ups and let-downs involving a brother Larrabee (James O’hagan-Murphy) and a lovelorn Parisian follows. Rachel Bouchard directs this tangled web of adoration.

I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers Performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18. The Carsen Theatre at the Dairy Center for the Arts, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets are $20. Call 303-440-7826 or visit thedairy.org for more information.

She’s back, baby. After assuming the persona of the bold and brassy Hollywood agent Sue Mengers at The Edge Theatre this summer, Emma Messenger is returning to the sassy role for a short run in Boulder this weekend. A one-woman show, “I’ll Eat You Last” walks attendees through Menger’s management of some of Tinsel Town’s brightest stars, including Cher, Burt Reynolds and Steve McQueen. (One of those three is not like the others.) The show wraps in Boulder Saturday Feb. 18, with no performance on Sunday.

Billy Elliot the Musical 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 & 18; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19. The Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. Tickets start at $28. Call 303-856-7830 or visit vintagetheatre.org for more information.

It’s hard to forget that indelible image of Jamie Bell, who played Billy Elliot in the 2000 film, hurdling through the air, one knee bent, cowlick propped-up, with ballet slippers dangling around his neck. The image was everywhere. Now, add Aurora to that list of locales. The city’s own Vintage Theatre will be hosting a musical production of the beloved English tale this month and next. Set against the backdrop of the mid-1980s English miners’ strike, the show follows a boy, played at The Vintage by Kaden Hinkle, as he discovers his passion despite receiving overwhelming skepticism from his working-class family.The show runs through March 19.

ARTARTART

Red Hot and Cole

8 p.m. Feb. 16 & 18; 7 p.m. Feb. 19. The Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver. Tickets are $35 or $30 for students and seniors. For information, call 303-800-6578 or visit cherrycreektheatre.org.

It’s hard to come up with a better partner with whom to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend than Cole Porter. Even for those who may not be particularly familiar with Porter’s life story, his music is sure to be at the very least vaguely familiar to just about everyone. And it’s dripping with the saccharine ooey-gooiness that is oh-so welcome on Feb. 14. Directed by local heavy-hitter Piper Arpan, this revue follows Porter’s career from when he was a little-known pianist in Indiana to becoming one of the great talents of the 20th century. The show is set in Cherry Creek Theatre Company’s brand new home at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center in Denver. There are fewer rugs there than in their former venue, but the high-quality talent is sure to remain up to snuff.