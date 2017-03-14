Michelle Obama writes college letter for ‘Black-ish’ star

LOS ANGELES | “Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi had lots of fans and supporters as she applied for college. She also had a letter of recommendation — and some encouragement — from Michelle Obama.

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, first lady Michelle Obama laughs with actress Yara Shahidi while participating in Glamour's "A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls' Education," in celebration of International Day of the Girl and Let Girls Learn at the Newseum in Washington. Shahidi tells W magazine for an article published online on March 13, 2017, that Obama wrote her a college recommendation letter. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

Shahidi tells W magazine that the former first lady gave her a “go get ’em, tiger” backrub before Shahidi took her Advanced Placement exams. She says Obama is “very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say.”

Obama and Shahidi appeared on stage together in Washington in October for an International Day of the Girl event hosted by Glamour Magazine.

Shahidi is set to begin shooting a pilot for a spinoff series featuring her “Black-ish” character, Zoey Johnson on ABC.