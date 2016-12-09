Make room for the dense, sweet holiday bread known as stolen

Jeweled breads, studded with candied fruits and nuts, are hallmarks of the Christmas holiday, traditions brought by European immigrants as they settled across the United States. Fruitcake, panettone, and julekake are favorites, but for many, the Christmas stollen is king.

Christmas stollen, known in Germany as Christollen, is a rich, dense, sweet bread filled with dried fruit, candied citrus peel, marzipan or almond paste, and nuts. It hails from the city of Dresden, Germany, where it was first produced in the late 1500s.

Stollen is enjoyed throughout the year, but at the holidays, it is loaded with more fruits and nuts, items that were historically only available through importation from Italy, and therefore very expensive. Christmas stollen is rich in history, and in Germany, the recipe and ratio of ingredients is considered an important matter of tradition.

Though stollen tradition runs deep, there are many variations, and ingredients can be substituted to suit your tastes. Our recipe offers a simplified version that will mimic the shape of a classic Christmas stollen, without the anxiety of a 600-year tradition.

Stollen is not difficult to make, but it is also not a quick holiday recipe; much of the experience is in the time it takes to create it. Like any bread, there is a good deal of waiting time, but none more challenging than the aging process. Once your stollen is baked (and after it has filled your home with the smell of Christmas), it should be left to cool, then wrapped tightly and rested for three weeks.

Before mixing the dough, we soak our dried fruits in rum or other spirits. Later, while the bread ages, that flavorful liquid soaks into the bread, providing its characteristic richness and depth of flavor. If you don’t have the time to age the bread, don’t despair — it will still be delicious. Next year, you can add it to your after-Thanksgiving tradition, and your stollen will be ready just in time to unwrap with your other Christmas gifts.