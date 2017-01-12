Knitters channel pink power through Pussyhat Project
The hats are, in part, a response to Trump's caught-on-camera remarks about grabbing women's genitalia, using the loaded P-word. The project's co-founders want to take back the derogatory term pussy while infusing the traditionally "feminine" color of pink with strength in support of women's rights.
NEW YORK | A cozy little cat-eared hat has captured the hearts of knitters around the world in a pink-colored show of solidarity with thousands who plan to attend women’s marches in the nation’s capital and elsewhere Jan. 21.
Retired chemist Cheryl Rofer, 73, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has been knitting since she was a Brownie. She only heard about the project recently and had one of the hats on her needles Tuesday. She plans to wear it as she marches in Santa Fe on the big day.
“The hat is a push back at all the insults Donald Trump has made to women,” she said of why she chose to get involved. “Also, I just enjoy knitting.”
Crystal Howard, 45, of New York, also made a hat. She plans to march in her city wearing her creation.
“I haven’t knit or crocheted since I was probably 12,” Howard said. “More than ever, women and those who support women have to be vigilant as we are being rocked to our core. If I help to educate and inspire others to take action then I’ve done my part.”