Kidd Creole awaits arraignment in NYC on murder charge

NEW YORK | A law enforcement official says rapper Kidd Creole thought a New York City homeless man was hitting on him and that touched off a deadly argument.

The lyricist and founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5 was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge.

FILE - In this March 12, 2007, file photo, The Furious Five, from left, Scorpio, Melle Mel, Kidd Creole and Rahiem appear in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. The Furious Five is being inducted into the Hall of Fame with Grandmaster Flash. One of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been arrested in New York in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man. Police say 57-year-old Nathaniel Glover, also known as The Kidd Creole, was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2017, on murder charges. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)

The official says he randomly passed by 55-year-old John Jolly, who made a remark. They argued and Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, allegedly stabbed the man with a knife. Jolly died at a hospital after police found him bleeding on the street.

The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Glover was awaiting arraignment Thursday in Manhattan. No information on an attorney for Glover was immediately available.