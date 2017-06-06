Google to teach school kids about online safety, etiquette

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. | Google is spearheading an educational campaign to teach pre-teen children how to protect themselves from scams, predators and other trouble.

FILE- This April 26, 2017, file photo shows a Google icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Google is spearheading an educational campaign to teach pre-teen children how to protect themselves from scams, predators and other trouble. The program announced Tuesday, June 6, is called “Be Internet Aware.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The program announced Tuesday is called “Be Internet Aware.” Google coordinated the curriculum with several online safety groups, including the Family Online Safety Institute , the Internet Keep Safe Coalition and Connect Safely .

The lessons are tailored for kids ranging from eight to 12 years old, a time when many of today’s children are getting their own smartphones and other devices that connect to the internet. To make the experience more fun, Google and its partners developed a game called “Interland” to help teach children about the ins and outs of online safety.

Google is encouraging teachers to use elements of its program in their classrooms, too.