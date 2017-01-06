Game Day S’Mores are a big win for Super Bowl party fare

These sweet treats are a riff on the very popular summer campfire s’mores. If you love marshmallow and chocolate and get nostalgic when you think of campfire s’mores, these simpler “no-bake” Game Day S’mores will delight you.

The s’mores are easy to make, appeal to kids of all ages, and are a guaranteed crowd pleaser. There is no baking or fire-roasting so you can make these indoors and they are safe for even young children to make. I make these often for events because I can make them ahead of time and store them in the freezer. Some people even prefer eating them when they are still frozen.

You need a package of graham crackers, Nutella, marshmallow fluff and raspberry, strawberry or grape jelly. The best thing is that they are customizable — you could add peanut butter and/or any other spread that you like.

Break the graham cracker in half at the perforation. Spread a generous teaspoon of Nutella on one side of the cracker and a tablespoon of marshmallow fluff on the other. Add a thin layer of jelly over the Nutella. I always stir the jelly with a fork to make sure that it is smooth before spreading on the s’more. Place the two halves together and press gently to seal the filling and repeat.

If you want the s’mores to look a little more finished_and I always do_dip the sticky sides in sugar sprinkles that match your favorite team colors for a perfect Super Bowl presentation, or shaved chocolate and nuts for a more sophisticated look.

For parties, I like to set out the graham crackers and spreads and add a few options like sliced bananas, crumbled bacon, chocolate chips, chopped nuts, colorful sprinkles and lots of different jellies_the sky and your friends and family’s imaginations are the limit! Give everyone a (plastic) knife and let them make their own s’mores.