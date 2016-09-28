This Frozen Bulletproof Coffee is creamy without the cream

I love coffee. My standard order is simple: coffee with milk, no sugar. I don’t veer off into milkshake-land or over-sweetened hot-chocolate-type drinks with folds of fluffy whipped cream.

So when bulletproof coffee — usually a mug of joe blended with butter — became trendy a few years ago, it was a non-issue for me. Why mess with 30 years of simple coffee-drinking perfection?

Proponents claimed bulletproof coffee helped them lose weight (I was skeptical), and it gave them more energy (wasn’t that the point of caffeine?). And then I tried it: it was downright delicious; lusciously creamy. Why didn’t the PR folks lead with that?

For those of you who have not tried bulletproof coffee, it is essentially hot coffee blended up with a spoonful of coconut oil or ghee (clarified butter) until the whole mixture becomes creamy pale brown, as the oil emulsifies into the coffee. Usually, a little vanilla or cinnamon is added.

Basically, it’s creamy coffee, without the cream, and a coconut flavor undertone. It appeals to the dairy-free and paleo crowd to be sure, but honestly, anyone who loves coffee should try it at least once. (Tip: be very careful when you blend up hot liquids in a blender.)

Now, imagine that your bulletproof coffee and your favorite smoothie had a child. That is my recipe today — Frozen Bulletproof Coffee — and it may become your new favorite coffee order.

I made this version with peanut butter, banana and cinnamon, but feel free to swap out ingredients and make it your own — add pumpkin pie spice and you’ll be super seasonal. Even if you are addicted to the fluffy frozen dessert concoctions that are made in the name of coffee, you will love this frozen bulletproof coffee.

(Fluffy coffee drinkers note: there’s no added sugar in my recipe, but feel free to add a small spoonful of honey if you must.) Bulletproof coffee is like being on an exotic vacation — I love it, but I also crave the homey comfort of my standard cup of morning joe. When I feel like something special, though, this Frozen Bulletproof Coffee is my go-to.