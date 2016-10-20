Fort Collins works to preserve famous comedian’s handprint

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | A Fort Collins group is looking to protect the handprint of a famous comedian in the city’s downtown.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2emcGiH ) that vaudevillian comic Jack Benny put his hand in the concrete of Fort Collins in 1962 to help dedicate a long-shuttered bank. Now the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority is hoping to preserve the print.

Benny’s print sits next to impressions of the hands of Harvey Johnson, Fort Collins’ mayor in 1962, and William Morgan, then-president of Colorado State University.

Development Authority officials are suggesting the city fund a permanent, above-ground mounting location and plaque for the three prints, as they are deteriorating due to exposure to weather, auto pollution and sidewalk traffic.

City Councilmember Ray Martinez says it’s not a top priority, but it is important to the city.

