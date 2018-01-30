Former ‘Glee’ actor Mark Salling dead at 35; body discovered hanging in LA area

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2009 file photo, cast members, from left, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, and Mark Salling pose for photographers during The Gleek Tour for the television show "Glee" in Los Angeles. Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” died, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018. He was 35. Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor did not release the cause of death. Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2010 file photo, the cast of "Glee," from left, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Mark Salling, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Lea Michele and Cory Monteith arrives at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” died, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018. He was 35. Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor did not release the cause of death. Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) FILE - In this May 15, 2010 file photo, Mark Salling, a cast member of the popular television show "Glee", performs during a concert to kickoff a national "Glee" tour in Phoenix. Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” died, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018. He was 35. Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor did not release the cause of death. Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Mark Salling arrives at the "Glee" Spring Premiere Soiree in Los Angeles. Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” died, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018. He was 35. Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor did not release the cause of death. Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2012 file photo, Mark Salling attends the GQ "Men Of The Year" party in Los Angeles. Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” died, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018. He was 35. Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor did not release the cause of death. Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this March 13, 2015 file photo, Mark Salling arrives at the 32nd annual Paleyfest "Glee" in Los Angeles. Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” died, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018. He was 35. Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor did not release the cause of death. Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES | Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.

Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. He did not reveal the cause of death.

A law enforcement official not authorized to speak publicly says Salling was found hanging in a riverbed area in the Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles. The official says the actor’s death is being investigated as a suicide.

Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of thousands of images of child pornography. He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

He played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the long-running show, which concluded in 2015.

This story has been corrected to show that Salling’s body was found in a riverbed area in the Tujunga area, not a home.