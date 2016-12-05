Falafel challah burger is a twist on a go-to to-go favorite

Falafel is a mixture of mashed chickpeas, onions and herbs and spices, formed into a small cake and deep fried. It’s traditionally served in a pita or flatbread, with vegetables and tahini sauce or hummus, but you will also find it served over salad greens or part of a mezze platter of small bites.

Falafel is rooted in a long tradition, and its devotees are protective of that tradition. At The Culinary Institute of America, students are encouraged to research the history of the falafel to ensure that their modern interpretations maintained the integrity of this ancient food. It is a dilemma they will face time and time again in their careers: respecting a traditional recipe while using their style and creativity to make it fresh and appealing to a new customer.

The Advanced Cooking students rose to the challenge. In addition to the Falafel Challah Burger we’ve included here, they presented dishes like pumpkin falafel, falafel-style corn dogs, and cream-cheese-filled falafel in carrot soup.

The burger stood out. It gave us everything we love about falafel — a crispy patty, fresh vegetables, and creamy tahini — with the modern appeal of America’s go-to to-go favorite. The addition of a tangy red onion relish helps cut through the richness of the fried patty and challah bread, and we bet you’ll find yourself making a big batch to use again and again.