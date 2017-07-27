FAIR GAME — Arapahoe County Fair brings summer classics home through Sunday

The Arapahoe County Fair kicks off today, July 27, at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Park, just east of E-470 on Quincy Avenue in Aurora. This year’s fair will have something for everyone, as well as a slew of new events and activities in the Kids’ Corral and “life on the farm.”
Pre-sale admission ends today at 4 p.m. — so get your ticket for $10 while you can. Tickets at the gate are $15 and cash-only. Tickets for kids under 36” are free, however. Additionally, parking is $5.
Admission tickets are guaranteed to give you bang for your buck — you’ll enjoy unlimited carnival rides.
But don’t waste all of your energy in the carnival — there’s plenty of do. This year will play host to a rodeo on Saturday and Sunday, which is included in the price of admission. And the fun isn’t just limited to the family — bring your dog too. High-flying dock dogs competitions will span three days.
Among the many new attractions this year will be the mountain bike skills course, and the kayak/paddle boarding pool located inside the Exhibit Hall. Kids can test their skills Saturday and Sunday.
If the heat gets to you, head inside and visit the livestock barn for a chance to see prize-winning 4-H animals. And don’t miss Saturday night’s fireworks, which are tentatively scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
While the kids have numerous adventures to partake in over the span of the far, there’s something for the adults too — back for the fourth year is the Craft Brew Festival, slated for Friday night from 4 p.m. — 9 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 — and that’ll provide unlimited pours and delicious finger foods.
The entertainment isn’t limited to your eyes and mouth, but your ears as well. The Main stage bands include Mile High Banjo Society, Rachel and the Ruckus, JV3, Johnny Day, Wash Park, Burnt Lips, The Long Run, Buckstein, Bad Candy, Wirewood Station and Richie Law and Southern Routes.
For more information, visit www.arapahoecountyfair.com.
Schedule of events
Fair Highlights
For the full schedule visit http://www.arapahoecountyfair.com/schedule.html
Thursday, July 27
4 p.m. — Mile High Banjo Society on the Main Stage
4 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Mechanical Bull, Rock Climbing, Hamster Balls Tracks, Picnic Games, Hay MAzes Kids’ Tractor Pull, Magic Bean Stage and Show
4:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
5:30 p.m. — Boots Not Suits Kick-Off Dinner
6:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
6:30 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Rachel and the Ruckus on the Main Stage
Friday, July 28
11 a.m. — 9 p.m. — Mechanical Bull, Rock Climbing, Hamster Balls Tracks, Picnic Games, Hay MAzes Kids’ Tractor Pull, Magic Bean Stage and Show
Noon — Arapahoe County Sheriff K-9 Unit Demonstration
Noon — 3 p.m. — JV3 on the Main Stage
12:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
2 p.m. — Arapahoe County Sheriff K-9 Unit Demonstration
2:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
3 p.m. — Big Air Competition Wave No. 1
3:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. — Johnny Day on the Main Stage
4 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Craft Brew Festival
4 p.m. — Pie Eating Contest
4:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
5 p.m. — Big Air Competition Wave No. 2
5 p.m. — 7 p.m. — Breckenridge Brewery Tasting
6 p.m. — NSPA Modified Tractor Pull (National Sled Pullers Association)
7 p.m. — 10:30 p.m. — Wash Park on the Main Stage
Saturday, July 29
9 a.m. — Rodeo Slack
11 a.m. — Big Air Competition Wave No. 3
11 a.n. — 9 p.m. — Mechanical Bull, Rock Climbing Wall, Hamster Balls Track, Picnic Games, Hay Maze, Kids’ Tractor Pull, Magic Bean Stage & Show
Noon — Arapahoe County Sheriff K–9 Unit Demonstration
Noon — 3:30 p.m. — Burnt Lips on the Main Stage
12:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
1 p.m. — Big Air Competition Wave No. 4
2 p.m. — Arapahoe County Sheriff K–9 Unit Demonstration
2:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
2:45 p.m. — Belly Flop Competition
3 p.m. — Big Air Competition Wave No. 5
3 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Rocky Mountain Tractor Pullers Association Antique Tractor Pull
4 p.m. — Pie Eating Contest
4 p.m. — 7 p.m. — The Long Run – Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles
4:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
5 p.m. — Extreme Vertical
5 p.m. — 7 p.m. — Breckenridge Brewery Tasting
6:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
7 p.m. — Rodeo
7:30 p.m. — Big Air Competition Wave No. 6
7:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m. — Buckstein on the Main Stage
9:30 p.n. — Fireworks
Sunday, July 30
11 a.m. — Bobbing For Tennis Balls
11 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Bad Candy on the Main Stage
11 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Colorado Garden Tractor Pull
11 a.m. — 9 p.m. — Mechanical Bull, Rock Climbing Wall, Hamster Balls Track, Picnic Games, Hay Maze, Kids’ Tractor Pull, Magic Bean Stage & Show
11:30 a.m. — Big Air Competition Wave No. 7
12:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
1 p.m. — 3 p.m. — Sanctioned Rodeo
1:30 p.m. — Speed Retrieve
2:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
2:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m. — Wirewood Station on the Main Stage
3:30 p.m. — Big Air Finals
4:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’
6 p.m. — 9 p.m. — Richie Law & Southern Routes
6:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’