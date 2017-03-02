Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to prime time for fun, games

LOS ANGELES |Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to prime time, this time for fun and games.

NBC said Thursday it has ordered six episodes of an hour-long show hosted and produced by DeGeneres. It will feature “supersized” versions of games played on her daytime talk show.

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, Ellen Degeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of "The Ellen Show" in Burbank. NBC said Thursday, March 2, 2017, that it has ordered six episodes of an hour-long show hosted and produced by DeGeneres. It will feature "supersized" versions of games played on her daytime talk show. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The new show, titled “Ellen’s Game of Games,” will pull contestants from the audience and give one a chance to win what NBC described as a “huge” cash prize.

In a statement, DeGeneres promised “gigantic sets” and hilarious games.

Before her successful move to daytime, DeGeneres starred in the prime-time sitcoms “Ellen” and “The Ellen Show.”

She’s also become a busy producer, with shows including “Little Big Shots” and its upcoming spin-off, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young.”

A debut date for “Ellen’s Game of Games” wasn’t announced.