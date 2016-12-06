Dubai plans to open yet another amusement park

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | A Dubai developer that recently opened the world’s largest indoor theme park now plans an even bigger attraction next door.

Lennard Otto, Chief Executive Officer of IMG Worlds of Adventure speaks during a press conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Dubai developer that recently opened the world's largest indoor theme park now plans an even bigger attraction next door. The Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group said Tuesday that its planned IMG Worlds of Legends park will spread across more than 2 million square feet (186,000 square meters) near the existing IMG Worlds of Adventure, which opened at the end of August. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

The Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group said on Tuesday that its planned IMG Worlds of Legends park will spread across more than 2 million square feet (186,000 square meters) near the existing IMG Worlds of Adventure, which opened at the end of August.

The new park will include well-known characters, including Pokemon, Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora the Explorer, as well as Mattel’s Barbie and Hot Wheels.

Officials didn’t say how soon the park will open or how much it will cost.

Dubai is building a flurry of new amusement parks and other entertainment venues as it prepares to host the World Expo in 2020.