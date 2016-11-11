Denver plans to add 200 electric cars by 2020

DENVER | Denver is working on plans to bring 200 new plug-in electric vehicles to the city by 2020.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2fH7rs4 ) there are only three electric vehicles in the city’s fleet. The additional cars are expected to save Denver an estimated $800,000 over the next decade and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The White House says Denver is among 24 state and local governments joining President Barack Obama’s administration to boost investments in plug-in electric vehicles.

Denver expects to receive a state grant that will cover most of the costs to acquire the electric vehicles, which are about $4,000 more than a gasoline replacement car.

The number of registered electric vehicles in Colorado grew to more than 6,000 cars in 2015 from only 20 cars in 2011.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com