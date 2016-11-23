COOKING ON DEADLINE: Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

I think this is (possibly) the best Brussels sprouts recipe I have ever made. They are roasted and then tossed while still warm with an assertive dressing that makes your mouth jump up and down with joy.

And for those who don’t like Brussels sprouts (and in fact my family is divided), well, more for the rest of us. Jack and I were happy to be responsible for the leftovers.

This is a great addition to a holiday spread. You can make the dressing ahead of time, and then just roast the Brussels sprouts before the meal, toss them with the vinaigrette, and serve them warm or even room temperature. I’m not a fan of reheating Brussels sprouts, and would prefer to just serve them at room temperature if they cool down.

Don’t over-salt the Brussels sprouts because the anchovies add salt to the dressing. You can always add a pinch of salt to the final tossed salad if you want.