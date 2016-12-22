COOKING ON DEADLINE: Vietnamese Shrimp Salad

This is the time of year when food writers start lamenting about how much we’ve all indulged. We offer up lighter recipes as a way to make amends for our fourth-quarter behavior. Mea culpa, and pass the bran flakes.

I’d rather think about all those ingredients that don’t make it into traditional American holiday fare, which is so often dominated by meat, potatoes, cream and pie (somehow a food group of its own). In a non-ascetic way, let’s turn the spotlight on ingredients that sparkle in flavor and happen to be healthful at the same time.

Asian food has always excelled in this area, and lately I’ve been drawn to Vietnamese cooking, with its bright clean essence. Ingredients like fresh mint and cilantro, lemongrass, lime, ginger, and the pungent but cleansing fish sauce, made from fermented anchovies (stay with me!) that gives a bracing lift to any dish.

You can buy lemongrass and fish sauce at well-stocked supermarkets, Asian stores and specialty markets, and you can order it online. There are also jarred versions of lemongrass — just add a tablespoon of lemongrass paste to the dressing below and skip the step where the fresh minced lemongrass would have been added to the cooking water.

If the word julienne causes you to shrug, know that it just means cut into matchsticks. Feel free to shred the vegetables if that’s more happy-making.

There’s no reason to gnaw on a celery stick all January. Just grab some shrimp, herbs and some vibrant Asian ingredients, and march into the New Year with a spring in your step.