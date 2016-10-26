COOKING ON DEADLINE: Thanksgiving salad with arugula, citrus

Almost any big meal could use a green salad to round things out (and balance the heavier items on the table). But not just any old pile of lettuce.

This salad is simply gorgeous, and a great way to bring color, flavor and oomph to a holiday meal. The combination of tartness from the citrus, sweetness from the pomegranate seeds, sharpness from the onion, and a bit of herby bitterness from the arugula — plus a bright vinaigrette — makes this a salad that isn’t just a placeholder on a plate. And the colors are amazing.

You can buy pre-shelled pomegranate seeds in little containers in the produce section of the supermarket, or if you’re feeling industrious, buy a whole pomegranate, split it apart and remove the seeds yourself. It’s messy but slightly therapeutic work. If you have kids, lay out lots of paper on the table, put them in big T-shirts that can get messy and let them take on this project.