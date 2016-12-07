COOKING ON DEADLINE: Fresh linguine with shrimp and peas

This is a dazzler of a pasta dish. When you combine fresh pasta with big shrimp you are quickly telling your guests that they are in for a treat.

But it’s not just the guests who will be happy. The whole dish comes together in about 20 minutes. Really! Truly!

Adding some of the pasta’s cooking water to the dish cuts the heaviness of the cream sauce, plus the bit of starch that stays in the cooking water helps bind the sauce to the pasta. Salt the sauce lightly, if at all, up to the point where you add the pasta cooking water, which will also be salted. Then taste and see if you need more seasoning.