UNDER CONSTRUCTION: With Aurora haunts out of commission, other metro-area dwellings offer spooky fun

AURORA | Just because the shrieks have gone silent at the perennial 13th Door haunted house on Parker Road this year, that doesn’t mean there is any dearth of monster-infested attractions to nervously shuffle through this Halloweekend.

For the first time in about two decades, Aurora’s 13th Door and Slaughterhouse Gulch haunted houses are taking a break from loosening bladders due to ongoing construction at the event’s most recent home, the Regatta Plaza shopping center. (The long-beleaguered plaza is on its way to becoming a posh new transit-oriented development hub, and is consequently a current maze of construction equipment.)

Despite this year’s Halloween hiccup in Aurora, there are plenty of other places for metroplex residents to feel their palms get sweaty as they round an endless gauntlet of darkened corners. Read on for a quick list of the best places in the metro area to nervously laugh — and scream — through Oct. 31. Happy haunting.

(Houses are arranged according to their ticket prices, with the more expensive entry fees at the bottom of the list.)

HAUNTED HOUSES

The 13th Floor

Open daily through Oct. 31; weekends through Nov. 12. Hours vary. 4120 Brighton Blvd., Denver. Visit 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com for more information. Tickets start at $19.99.

Reaper’s Hollow

7-10 p.m., Oct. 28, 29 and 31. 11321 Dransfeldt Rd., Parker. Visit reapershollow.com for more information. Tickets are $20.

Extinction Live Action Haunted House

8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Oct. 27-31, 4100 Grape St., Unit A, Denver. Participants use rented Airsoft guns to fend off an onslaught of monsters. Visit extinctionhauntedhouse.com or call 303-377-2329 for more information. Standard tickets are $25.

The Frightmare Compound

Daily through Oct. 31; additional showings Nov. 4 & 5. 7-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs.; 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. Visit thefrightmarecompound.com or call 303-467-2273 for more information. Tickets are $25 Sunday through Thursday; $27 Friday and Saturday.

The Asylum Haunted House

Open daily through Oct. 31. Hours vary. 6100 E. 39th Ave., Denver. Parking is available along 39th Avenue and Kearney Street. Visit asylumdenver.com for more information. Tickets start at $26.99.

Project Dead Zone

Dates and times vary through Halloween. Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton. Visit deadzonescreampark.com or call 720-865-4336 for more information. Tickets are $27.

City of the Dead

Open daily through Oct. 31. Hours Vary. 7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson. Visit cityofthedeadhaunt.com for more information. Tickets start at $24.99 on weekday nights; $27.99 on Friday nights; $34.99 on Saturday nights.

HAUNTED TRAILS AND MAZES

Haunted Trail: The Wood of La Llorona

Walks leave every 15 minutes starting at 6:45 p.m. and last for one hour. Oct. 28. South Platte Park Carson Nature Center, 3000 W. Carson Dr., Littleton. Visit ssprd.org, call 303-703-1022 or email victorias@sspr.org for more information. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Haunted Field of Screams

Attractions open at sundown and tickets are sold Thursday and Sunday until 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday until midnight. Oct. 27-31. Corner of 104th Avenue and Riverdale Road, Thornton. Visit hauntedfieldofscreams.com for more information, and to check for weather closures. Tickets start at $22.

FOR THE FAMILY

Boo at the Zoo and Boo After Dark

Boo at the Zoo: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Oct. 29 & 30. Boo After Dark: 6:30 – 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. Adults and children’s can trick-or-treat at 25 stations across the zoo. The Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver. Visit denverzoo.org for more information. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children.

Elitch Gardens Family by Day & Fright By Night

Fright by Night: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28; 12-10 p.m. Oct. 29; 12-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Family by Day: 12-5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30.

Not open on the evening of Oct. 31. Day tickets start at $29.99; FrightFest add-ons start at $5.