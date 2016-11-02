Colorado library offers tattoo-based book recommendations

DURANGO, Colo. | Show librarian Sandy Irwin a tattoo and she’ll give you a book.

Irwin, director of the Durango Public Library, tells The Durango Herald (http://bit.ly/2e2pfSg ) that the library is now offering book, movie and music recommendations to patrons who show off their ink online or in person. She says the idea is borrowed from Multnomah County Library in Portland, Oregon.

A bird that was a couples’ tattoo before the marriage failed? Irwin suggests “Wild,” a memoir by Cheryl Strayed about a 1,000-mile solitary hike after her divorce and her mother’s death.

The house from “Up,” being lifted into the air by of balloons? That’s “Revenge of the Radioactive Lady” by Elizabeth Stuckey-French, which Irwin says shares the dark but funny tone of the Pixar movie.

Irwin says the library will promote the idea by offering temporary tattoos until Nov. 10.

