Colorado approves another round of pot research

DENVER | Marijuana’s effects on nursing mothers and older adults are some of the questions being asked by researchers in another round of pot research funded by the state of Colorado.

The state Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday announced $2.35 million in grant funding for seven marijuana-related research studies.

The studies include include an examinations of the duration of marijuana concentration in breast milk, and a study of marijuana use by older adults.

Two other studies look at driving impairment. One study examines driving by heavy pot users, and the other looks at people who use concentrated marijuana, a practice known as “dabbing.”

Colorado health authorities say they are hoping the research fills in gaps because recreational marijuana use is illegal under federal law.