Chipotle’s 1st Tasty Made burger store to open this week

LANCASTER, Ohio | Chipotle’s first burger store will open this week in Ohio as the company continues working to expand its offerings and win back customers after a series of food safety scares.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. says the new Tasty Made restaurant is scheduled to open Thursday in Lancaster, 30 miles southeast of Columbus. The Denver-based company says the Tasty Made restaurant will serve only burgers, fries, milkshakes and sodas.

Chipotle says the grilled-to-order burgers will be made from fresh beef from animals raised without antibiotics or added hormones.

The chain is known for burritos. It says Tasty Made prices will be similar to those of fast-food competitors.

Chipotle has been trying to recover from an E. coli outbreak and norovirus cases that sent sales plunging starting last fall.