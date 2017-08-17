Barn raising preservation cash

The barn at the 17 Mile House is set to go through a major renovation after being awarded a $200,000 grant. Currently the barn is off limits to the public, as it is structurally unsound. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Jack Race gets some help out tof the front door of the 17 Mile House, where his family lived from 1936 to 1976. The Race family was the second family to move into the 17 Mile House, which was built in the late-nineteenth century. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | One of Arapahoe County’s most iconic historical buildings is getting some love, and a couple hundred thousand dollars, from the state’s historical society.

The county’s Open Space department was recently awarded a $200,000 grant from History Colorado to be used on the big red barn at the 17 Mile House Farm Park, a historic 155-year old farm in the southern portion of the county off of Parker Road. The farm was used during the 1860s as a rest stop for people traveling on the Cherokee and Smoky Hill wagon trails, the name of the house derived from how far travelers had to go to get to the intersection of Broadway and Colfax Avenue in Denver.

The barn, which was built sometime between 1874-1875, has become a major draw for the historical site near Parker. Every day, people show up to take their photos with the big red barn in the background.

But for several years, the barn has been closed to the public because of a weak foundation and safety issues with the roof. The new grant will now allow Arapahoe County Open Space to make the necessary repairs to allow the public to tour the historic building, said Glen Poole, Arapahoe County Open Space operations manager.

“The work should take six to nine months depending on the weather,” Poole said. “(The barn) hasn’t been accessible to the public like the house has been. So with this grant, it’s letting the public have that full site to explore. The working part of the farm’s history is really tied to the barn and all of the uses.”

After the railroad opened, the site was used as a farm until the 1970s. It was preserved when it was granted a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

“For me personally, when the county acquired the property in the late 90s, I remember what it used to look like,” said Shannon Carter, director of Open Space. “So seeing it stabilized and being able to open it to the public gives me a lot of satisfaction. We’re continuing to accomplish the mission we started with which is to preserve our natural heritage.”

Jack Race, with his sister Ruth Dolan, plays and sings "Oh What a Beautiful Morning" on the piano from his childhood which sits in the ballroom of the 17 Mile House, Aug. 12. Jack and Ruth lived in the 17 Mile House in 1936, and their family stayed there until 1976. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

While everyone at Open Space is excited about the work to reopen the barn for tours, their excitement might pale in comparison to Ruth Dolan and Jack Race. The brother and sister grew up at the 17 Mile House in the 1930s and 1940s with their parents, who were the last owners that operated the milk farm.

Race and Dolan try to make it out to the 17 Mile House for the monthly open house event which opens up the home for tours. Dolan said she and her brother come out because it’s a chance to relive their own family history and share their stories with others.

“We really worked. We ground barley for feed. It was a dirty job, I tell you. We got out of it any chance we could,” Dolan laughed. “We looked like we had been dunked in a container of flour when we were finished.”

Karen Sears, the volunteer specialist for the 17 Mile House, also shares a unique connection to the site. Her husband is the great, great grandson of George F. and Sarah Cummings who owned the house in the 1880s and 1890s. Sears wears a necklace that was handed down from the Cummings and can be spotted in some of the original photos from that time that are on display in the house.

“It’s great because so often people aren’t connected to the history of the area, especially with so many people being from out of state. It’s eye opening to learn about the wagon trail and how recently it all happened,” Sears said. “It’s special to me to be able to share this part of history with the kids, I can definitely see the impact on them. It becomes real for them.”