Austin icon Ian Moore in Denver March 2 with ‘Strange Days’ tour

DENVER | A trusted Austin old soul has a new sound, and it’s coming to Denver one night only March 2.

The ever-evolving Ian Moore released his newest album this week, Strange Days, capitalizing on a his riveting soul-funk sound and seemingly endless musical energy.

The Texas touring mainstay, whose hits include Muddy Jesus, always brings surprises to the stage wherever in the U.S. or Europe he appears. His latest tracks make it clear this Thursday will be no exception when he headlines the Larimer Lounge with his full band.

Ian Moore coming to Denver on his new album "Strange Days" tour. Tickets for the March 2 show at Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St, are $12-$15. Doors at 8 p.m. Show at 9 p.m. Tickets through TicketFly at: ow.ly/eNO3309qdW7 PHOTO BY DANIEL WORK/ supplied

“Strange Days…dips back into the psychedelic side of soul and funk music, channeling Curtis Mayfield, Sly Stone and Jimi Hendrix,” said spokeswoman Tina Powell. “Brit-rock…soulful…vulnerable” ring out of the newest cuts.

“Ian’s eclecticism is pretty much guaranteed at this point, as he’s made it a primary marching order throughout his career,” Powell said. “But it’s his juxtaposition of this with his classic, soulful singing and fiery guitar playing that make him a totally unique creature.”

No exaggeration there. He spins a sound and a show like no other.

Strange Days indeed. Despite the parallels to a time in American history pretty much unseen, the album has been in the works for a long time, Powell said. Draw your own lines and conclusions.

The new cuts come after The Noble Art, a knockout collection of American soul sounds by the likes of Aaron Neville, Al Green and Solomon Burke.

If you’re new to an artist whose credits include Letterman, The Today Show, Slingblade, Ice Cube, Prince B and many more, check out his online life and tracks below.

