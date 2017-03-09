AP PHOTOS: On Women’s Day, many rally, skip work, wear red

PHILADELPHIA | Many American women have observed International Women’s Day by staying home from work, joining rallies or wearing red to show how vital they are to the economy.

Police block women during a rally at the U.S. Embassy to mark International Women's Day Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. Women all over the world mark the women's day with rallies and protests to highlight the role of women in society. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Thoko Mdlela, right, styles the hair of a client at her hair salon in Thokoza, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, March 5, 2017. 41-year-old hairdresser Mdlela has been in the beauty industry for 16 years. "Women are pillars of our communities, hence we need to celebrate them," said Mdlela, mother of a daughter of 12. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Pakistani acid attack victim Rukhsana Sharafuddin gets ready to attend a gathering at an NGO office to mark the International Women's Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)

A woman strikes a pose in front of a statue titled "Fearless Girl" on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in New York. A big investment firm, State Street Global Advisors, put the statue there to highlight International Women's Day. The work by artist Kristen Visbal. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Women holding letters forming the word 'NO' in Turkish, play drums and chant slogans during a protest marking the International Women's Day, in central Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, the main shopping road of Istanbul, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel)

Participants listen to remarks from a speaker at the International Women's Day rally in the shadow of New York's Trump Tower, Wednesday March 8, 2017, in New York. The protest was part of a nationwide event called A Day Without a Woman. Many of the participants had taken a day off from work to show the impact women have on the American economy. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Women paint the shields of police standing guard in front of the Attorney General building during an International Women's Day demonstration in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Many women demonstrated by staying home from work, joining rallies or wearing red Wednesday as International Women's Day was observed with a multitude of events around the world. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

A woman covered with a fishing net carries a sign that reads in Spanish "More rights" during an International Women's Day march in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Tens of thousands of people marched in Argentina's capital to demand equal rights and condemn violence against women. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Thoko Mdlela sits under a hair dryer at her hair salon in Thokoza, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. 41-year-old hairdresser Mdlela has been in the beauty industry for 16 years. "Women are pillars of our communities, hence we need to celebrate them," said Mdlela, mother of a daughter of 12. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Two young women attend a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Women around the globe are taking to the streets to mark the day. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Women lay on the ground during a performance to raise awareness for the plight of women killed by their partners in Romania, marking the International Women's Day in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Dozens of women lay on the ground and read out names of women, aged 16 to 66, killed by their partners in Romania in an event called "If one falls, we all fall." (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Turkish Cypriots women shout slogans as a banner in the background reads in Turkish "We defend life, we organize life" during a peace rally in Ledras Palace inside the UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Some 500 Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot women staged a march on both sides of ethnically divided Cyprus on International Women's Day to urge island's leaders to overcome differences and resume stalled reunification talks. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

A group of women wearing masks a protest against violence against women outside of the General Prosecutor's Office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Thousands of women are marching to commemorate International Women’s Day around the world. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

People walk during a protest marking the International Women's Day, in central Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Organized by NGOs and women’s organizations, the march began amidst extensive security precautions. Demonstrations have been restricted during the state of emergency declared following last year’s failed coup, however police did not intervene with this year’s march. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A woman shows her knuckles featuring the Spanish message: "Not one less" during an International Women's Day demonstration in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Many women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore red Wednesday to demonstrate how vital they are to the economy, as International Women's Day was observed with a multitude of events around the world. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

A woman covered in fake blood shouts slogans defending a women's right to have an abortion during protest marking International Women's Day in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Demonstrators take part in a march demanding women's rights during a protest marking International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Demonstrators gathered in many cities around the world Wednesday in common cause for women's rights. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

A woman carries her son during a rally marking International Women's Day in Montevideo, Uruguay,Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

A masked woman walks in front of a banner that says in Spanish: "The revolution gestates in our bodies" at a march marking International Women's Day outside La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Many women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore red Wednesday as International Women's Day was observed with a multitude of events around the world. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)