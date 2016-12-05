AP PHOTOS: From a delicate flower comes a very pricy spice

TORBAT HEYDARIYEH, Iran | It’s a brilliant patchwork of color. The women open the purple petals of thousands of crocus flowers and, from each one, separate out three deep crimson threads that are tiny, delicate, and extremely valuable.

This is harvest season in Iran in the production of saffron, lauded as the world’s most expensive spice. It gives a bright golden hue to rice and infuses a complex flavor into paellas, bouillabaisse or Persian dishes. Luckily only a tiny pinch is needed because on store shelves around the world, a small packet of a few grams can easily run for the equivalent of $5,000 a kilogram (2.2 pounds).

In this picture taken on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, Iranian villagers separate the crimson stigmas from the purple blossoms on the roof of a house just outside the city of Torbat Heydariyeh, southeastern Iran. It’s a brilliant patchwork of color as the women open thousands of purple crocus flowers and, from each, separate out three delicate, tiny and extremely valuable red threads: It’s Iran’s harvest for saffron, lauded as the world’s most expensive spice. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

