AP PHOTOS: Cranberries bubble from bog to Thanksgiving table

ILWACO, Wash. | Cranberry bogs in Washington state produce solid hues of vibrant red each fall as one of the state’s lesser-known crops is harvested in the months before Thanksgiving.

In this Oct. 11, 2016 photo, farmworker Blane Sanders guides cranberries into boxes during harvest in Ilwaco, Wash. This year’s estimated crop of about 170,000 barrels (8,500 tons) of cranberries puts the apple-giant state fifth in the U.S. behind Wisconsin and Massachusetts, the two states that produce the bulk of the crop. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

