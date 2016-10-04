American Airlines to continue Durango to Los Angeles service

DURANGO, Colo. | American Airlines will again offer direct flights from Durango to Los Angeles next summer.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2cQ7gJa ) that Durango-La Plata County Airport Interim Director Tony Vicari says that the airline will operate flights every Saturday from Durango to Los Angeles International Airport starting June 3 through Aug. 19, similar to what was provided with summer.

Roundtrip tickets will be sold for $1,161 per person, according to the American Airline’s website. Vicari says that price is high and that it will likely drop.

Vicari says American Airlines could have canceled service from Durango to Los Angeles if they were unhappy with the passenger rates, but instead the airline is returning for a second year.

In addition to the seasonal service American Airlines offers year-round flights from Durango to Phoenix and Dallas/Fort Worth.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com