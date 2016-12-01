Airbnb agrees to limit private rentals in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM | Airbnb has agreed to limit private home rentals in Amsterdam, in a move city authorities had wanted to curb complaints about illegal hotels.

The Dutch capital and the online rental service said Thursday that they will work together to ensure that home owners can only rent out their properties for a maximum of 60 days per year.

Amsterdam had introduced the limit earlier, but Airbnb said that from Jan. 1 its site will introduce automated tools to ensure homes aren’t listed for more than 60 days a year unless the owners have a license.

A swan approaches "15000 and more", an art work by Netherlands' based Studio Klus, part of the Amsterdam Light Festival, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. The festival opens on Dec. 1, 2016, and ends on Jan. 22, 2017, the artworks are lit from 17:00 until 23:00, and for the Illuminade, a walking route, between 17:00 and 22:00 Central European Time. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) The Lace, an art work by Choi+Shine Architects, based in Brookline, MA., U.S.A., is suspended over Herengracht canal as part of the Amsterdam Light Festival, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. The festival opens on Dec. 1, 2016, and ends on Jan. 22, 2017, the artworks are lit from 17:00 until 23:00, and for the Illuminade, a walking route, between 17:00 and 22:00 Central European Time. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) A canal cruise boat passes under "Bridge of the Rainbow", an art work by French light designer Gilbert Moity, part of the Amsterdam Light Festival, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. The festival opens on Dec. 1, 2016, and ends on Jan. 22, 2017, the artworks are lit from 17:00 until 23:00, and for the Illuminade, a walking route, between 17:00 and 22:00 Central European Time. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Blue Print by Dutch light designer Reier Pos is seen projected on the Nautical Museum, rear, as Arco, an art work by Austrian artist Teresa Mar is seen in the foreground, both installations are part of the Amsterdam Light Festival, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. The festival opens on Dec. 1, 2016, and ends on Jan. 22, 2017, the artworks are lit from 17:00 until 23:00, and for the Illuminade, a walking route, between 17:00 and 22:00 Central European Time. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) A bicyclist passes "A Window in Time" by Dutch artist Robin de Kruijff, projected on a building in the centre of the city as part of the Amsterdam Light Festival, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. The festival opens on Dec. 1, 2016, and ends on Jan. 22, 2017, the artworks are lit from 17:00 until 23:00, and for the Illuminade, a walking route, between 17:00 and 22:00 Central European Time. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) An art work by Hungarian artist Peter Koros titled "Bunch of Tulips" illuminates Herengracht canal, as part of the Amsterdam Light Festival, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. The festival opens on Dec. 1, 2016, and ends on Jan. 22, 2017, the artworks are lit from 17:00 until 23:00, and for the Illuminade, a walking route, between 17:00 and 22:00 Central European Time. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

“A home should remain a home,” Amsterdam alderman Laurens Ivens said in a statement.

“With this new approach we are showing that working together with platforms such as Airbnb gives the city a new and efficient weapon to tackle illegal hotels,” he added.

Airbnb’s General Manager for Northern Europe, James McClure, said, “We want to be good partners for everyone in the city and ensure home sharing grows responsibly and sustainably.”

Airbnb says a typical host in Amsterdam earns 3,800 euros ($4,041) by sharing their space for 28 nights a year.

Since the company launched in 2008, when the co-founders invited travelers to sleep on an air mattress in their San Francisco loft, Airbnb has grown to be one of the world’s most valuable private startups by collecting fees when private hosts rent out accommodations listed on the site.

But it also has run into problems with city fathers and local residents concerned by the rapid rise in rentals.

Last week, Barcelona authorities said they would fine Airbnb and another rental site, HomeAway, 600,000 euros each for offering lodging that doesn’t have the necessary permits.

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau told Catalunya Radio that while tourism was a positive asset for the Spanish city, it had grown too much and was denying locals access to housing.