Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler talks health after tour cut short

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is disputing rumors about his health after an early end to the band’s tour, saying he “certainly did not have a heart attack or seizure.”

FILE - In this May 26, 2017, file photo, singer Steven Tyler performs during an Aerosmith concert at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany. In a statement posted to the band's website on Oct. 2, 2017, Tyler disputed rumors about his health surrounding an early end to the band’s tour, saying he “certainly did not have a heart attack or seizure.” (AP Photo/Lukas Barth, File)

The 69-year-old Tyler says in a statement posted on the band’s website that he’s sorry for cutting the tour short, but he had to have a medical procedure that only his doctor in the United States could perform.

Aerosmith announced last week that it was canceling the tour’s final four shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico. Tyler said in that announcement that his condition wasn’t life threatening, but it was something he needed to deal with immediately.

