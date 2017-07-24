Add ‘crumb’ to a peace pie and pump up the excitement level

Peeling peaches is the pits. And if you’re like us, you end up eating your weight in fresh peaches (ideally over the sink, with juice running down your arms) before you ever work up the motivation to cook or bake with them.

But also if you’re like us, once you go through the effort of boiling the water, blanching your peaches, and peeling them to reveal the jewel-toned flesh, you remember that it really only takes 10 minutes and wasn’t so bad after all.

By now, hopefully, you’re running out the door to the market to buy more peaches. We’ll wait, and when you get back, the perfect summer pie recipe will be waiting for your newly-naked fruit.

Classic peach pies rank high among top summer treats, but in general, the best way to make someone even more excited about a fruit pie is to add the word “crumb” to the name. There’s something about those sweet, crunchy-chewy morsels of streusel-y goodness that no one can resist. This version sticks to the classic flavor of cinnamon, but for a subtle, unique variation, try replacing it with ground cardamom.

What’s even better is that a crumb topping means only one pie crust to roll out. If you’d like, you can use store-bought, but we like the tender flakiness of a freshly made dough. Whatever you choose, line the pie plate before you peel the peaches. This gives it some time to rest in the refrigerator, which will help prevent shrinking.

When it comes to the peaches, set yourself up for success. You might be tempted to choose a firm peach, to make peeling and slicing easier. But under-ripe peaches are actually a nightmare to peel, and even after boiling, you will struggle to separate the skin from the flesh. Culinary Institute of America chef Genevieve Meli advises you pick fruit with a “sweet, ripe aroma” and it “should be plump and firm but not hard, and free of bruises.” Once boiled, the skin will peel off effortlessly.

If you’re lucky enough to find ripe freestone peaches, snatch them up. Otherwise, slicing peaches from the pits can be tough. The easiest way to slice a peach and prevent a big bowl of mush is to cut the peach into four segments, around the pit. Then slice those segments. You can use a paring knife to trim any remaining flesh from around the pit, or just gnaw it off like the rest of us.

Working with fresh fruit always means some variability in the consistency of your filling, and peach pies are especially notorious for runny innards. With enough time to cool, this pie should thicken enough to slice and serve. But if your peaches were extra juicy (lucky!), don’t be frustrated. Even a runny pie is better than no pie, especially topped with a scoop of ice cream.