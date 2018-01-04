2018 should sound good

AURORA | A new year brings a whole new batch of New Year’s resolutions, an opportunity to improve both physically and mentally, to find what truly matters in life, to really put forth an effort to be a better person.

In other words, resolving to take every opportunity to go see more live music in 2018.

The gyms are going to be jammed packed with people desperately pursuing a better physique this January. Instead of putting on the spandex and joining them on the treadmill, everyone can easily resolve to instead pursue better music this year.

Seeing live music doesn’t have to mean a big commitment of time and money. The metro area has a vast supply of venues beyond the big time stages like the ones at the Pepsi Center. Everyday, somewhere in the city is a jazz band riffing on Miles Davis, a troubadour belting out their latest ballad or classically trained musicians performing a song hundreds of years old.

So take off the running shorts, put on some dancing shoes and grab some friends to take a deep dive into one of the most underrated music scenes in the country. Here’s something less than even a smattering just to serve for inspiration.

Jan. 6 – Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels/Really Good Bad Boy Club/High Plains/Chella and the Charm

Denver’s Globe Hall, which features an intimate stage and some of the best barbecue in town, has packed its stage Jan. 5 and 6 with some great live country music in honor of the National Western Stock Show. Tickets are $12 at the door for one night but a two-day pass to the mini festival costs $15. If you can only make it out to one night, make it Saturday, Jan. 6 to see headliner Casey James Prestwood and Denver’s own Chella and the Charm.

www.globehall.com/event/1576513-casey-james-prestwood-denver/

Jan. 10 – Gypsy Swing Review

It might not always be in the cards to get out to see a show on a Wednesday night, but that’s where live music lovers can find some true gems. The Gypsy Swing Review ensemble holds court every Wednesday at the Irish Snug in Denver, mixing serious cultures on and off the continent, and brings the music of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli to life. The no-cover show starts at 8 p.m. and is the perfect midweek musical excursion for those with an appreciation for the hip things in life.

www.gypsyswingrevue.com/

Jan. 12 – Grayson County Burn Ban

Denver’s homegrown music scene has produced some fine bands and Grayson County Burn Ban is exemplary of our luck. The self-described “campfire country rock” group doesn’t just have a great name, they’ve also got a new CD they’re dropping on Jan 12. Tickets are only $10 and the show’s at the Hi-Dive, one of the best places to check out local music for the past 15 years.

www.hi-dive.com/event/1599466-grayson-county-burn-ban-album-denver/

Jan. 20 – Winter Winds with Colorado Symphony Winds

Denver is blessed with numerous classical ensembles that bring the works of the masters to life and Englewood Arts’ Chamber Music of the Masters series is a great place to check them out. The Jan. 20 show features six players from the state’s renowned symphony playing a trio of works, including one from Mozart. Tickets are $20 and the show starts at 2 p.m, so it won’t be a late night.

englewoodarts.org/concert-series/

Jan. 27 – Circuit Des Yeux

Indiana’s Haley Fohr, who performs under the name Circuit Des Yeux, brings her hypnotic voice to Denver’s Larimer Lounge. Fohr sounds like Nico if she had been given an immersion course in electronic music and gothic fiction. Her music should be right at home at the Lounge, which is one of the best spots to check out up-and-coming indie acts from across the country.

ticketf.ly/2lOpHW8