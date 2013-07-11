-
GuideTHE DOCTOR IS IN: Exhibit examines Aurora’s medical history
“Those doctors were setting a solid foundation for the high-quality, high-phase medical culture in the city that now present-day Aurora, and the region, appreciate and use.”
GuideMany Thanksgiving travelers hoping to leave politics behind
"It's kind of a sacred time for family to be together, be thankful and enjoy a holiday," Mitchell said Monday as she waited for a flight from New Orleans to her home in Chicago. "I really don't think ... that the political arena should be given that much power to come into your home at that time when it's really special family time."
GuideAurora arts group looks to shine in D.C. tree event
“It’s a huge deal for children to think their work is travelling all the way to Washington D.C. They asked me, ‘this isn’t really going to the White House is it?’ When I reassured them it was true, they were really excited."
GuideTHE MIX: Top Entertainment & Events in Aurora-Denver, Nov. 24- Nov. 30
Your guide to the top entertainment, events, concerts, games and activities taking place in the metro area
GuideFACETIME: All Talk — Aurora’s First Poet Laureate Ends His Tenure As Good As His Word
After nearly three years as the city of Aurora’s first official master of verse, Jovan Mays is soon headed for different, lyrical pastures. Mays, who was tabbed to become the city’s first-ever poet laureate in 2014, will end his tenure as official city ambassador of verse in January.
GuideGold medalist Laurie Hernandez wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’
The 16-year-old gymnast took home the Mirrorball Trophy after the conclusion of a two-episode finale Tuesday night. Hernandez and partner Val Chmerkovskiy received a perfect score for one of their dances during the finale and 38 points out of a possible 40 for another.
GuideOriginal Gerber Baby, Ann Taylor Cook, turns 90
The baby food maker says Ann Taylor Cook celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday.
