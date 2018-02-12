Congressman Mike Coffman schedules town hall meeting for Feb. 20 at Cherry Creek HS

BY THE AURORA SENTINEL

AURORA | Aurora GOP Congressman Mike Coffman has scheduled a town-hall meeting open to all 6th Congressional District residents 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village.

“I look forward to a robust and informative discussion about all the critical issues facing our community, state, and nation,” Coffman said in a statement announcing the event.

The one-hour meeting requires advance registration and a ticket for admission.

Coffman has held the public forums in addition to “telephone town hall” meetings regularly. Many Republicans in Congress have been criticized for avoiding the forums since President Donald Trump was elected.

The event comes with a bevy of rules:

• Matching picture I.D. w/valid 6th Congressional District address required

• Prior Registration and a ticket are required for admission

• Banners and signs larger than 8 ½” x 11” are not permitted.

• For safety reasons no standing in aisles, or blocking entrance/exits

• So that everyone can participate in a constructive conversation, no yelling, shouting, or disruptive behavior.

• No backpacks, food & drinks or weapons of any kind are allowed

• Purses of reasonable size are permitted. Attendees and property are subject to screening

• Congressional Staff & Institution representatives reserve right of admission. No smoking on school property.

Cherry Creek High School is at 9300 E. Union Ave. For information and to register for the event, click here.

Coffman’s congressional seat is up for election this fall. He has so far drawn one Republican challenger and three Democrats.