ArapCo DA George Brauchler ends bid for governor, joins race for Colorado AG

AURORA | Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler has dropped his bid for governor and is now a Republican candidate for state attorney general.

The news comes after current first-term state GOP Attorney General Cynthia Coffman announced she would run for governor. That followed an earlier announcement by former GOP Congressman Tom Tancredo announcing he, too, would joint the crowded field for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

“Last Wednesday, my phone and email began to blow up with concerns from friends, supporters, members of the business community and others for Colorado’s possible future with an extreme progressive Governor and a like-minded activist Attorney General,” Brauchler said. ” I have been humbled by the many statements encouraging me to step away from the Governor’s race and take on the difficult task of mounting the defense of this pivotal position with less than a year on the campaign calendar and piles of money already raised by those seeking to take this office in a drastically new direction.”

Democrats who were seeking to run against Coffman included state Rep. Joe Salazar, Denver DA Michael Dougherty, former CU Law School Dean Phil Weiser and Denver lawyers Brad Levin and Amy Padden.

Brauchler told KOA-AM that he would help rural areas fight black market marijuana and battle the opioid crisis if elected, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s no coincidence Brauchler decided to get out of the race right after Republicans got shellacked across the country in the 2017 elections,”Colorado Democratic Party Spokesman Eric Walker said in a statement. Walker said Brauchler and other Republicans will face what he predicts to be anti-Trump voter sentiment that will embroil Republicans.

Brauchler became a familiar face in the metro area when he prosecuted the Aurora theater shooting case, winning convictions against James Holmes and losing the case for a death-penalty sentence.

Brauchler had led the GOP gubernatorial pack in a straw poll and was among the top in fundraising.