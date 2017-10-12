2017 Election and voter information Residents can still register and vote

AURORA | While Aurora voters won’t be weighing in on any statewide ballot initiative or races on Nov. 7, there are plenty of local issues and races to keep voters busy.

Aurora City Council has five open seats to fill.

Along with the city government issues, Aurora Public School Board has four open seats on the seven-member board to fill in an at-large race. Cherry Creek School District cancelled its school board election since the two candidates vying for two open spots are running unopposed. The 2017 election will be a mail-in ballot election, and county governments will begin mailing ballots to registered voters by Oct. 16. Instructions for completing and returning the ballot are easy and included. Below, we offer contacts for those who don’t get a ballot or have other problems.

Colorado now permits same-day voter registration through Election Day. If voters still need to register, residents have until Oct. 30 to visit www.govotecolorado.com to register and receive a ballot through the mail. Voters registering after Oct. 30 need to go to their county’s voter service and polling center to request a ballot. Residents can register to vote by appearing in-person at a voter service and polling center through Election Day.

In both Arapahoe and Adams counties, 24-hour ballot drop- off locations open on Oct. 16. Arapahoe County’s voter centers are open from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., and Sat. from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. On Election Day,Nov. 7, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adams County voter centers open from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m Mon. – Fri. and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. On Election Day centers will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

In Arapahoe County, generally south of East Colfax Avenue, your ballot must be mailed back by affixing 49 cents in postage, (or one Forever Stamp) and received by Election Day. Ballots can also be dropped off at one of the 24, 24-hour ballot boxes, including boxes at Aurora City Hall and Greenwood Village City Hall. For a list of ballot boxes and voting centers, visit www.arapahoevotes.com or voters can mail-in their ballots

Voters can now sign up for a ballot track service to receive free messages by email, text or phone when their mail ballot has been mailed and accepted by the elections division for counting.

If you make a mistake or want a replacement ballot, you can go to any one of the county’s four voter service centers.

Voters in Adams County, generally north of East Colfax Avenue, can also return ballots to boxes open 24 hours a day, and at other locations. Voters can also check voter registration online.

There are 21, 24-hour ballot drop off boxes and six voter and polling centers in Adams County. For locations visit www.adamsvotes.com.

Here are some tips for voters opting for the mail-in ballots:

• Fill in the bubble completely to mark your choice.

• Vote for only one answer or candidate per race. If you select multiple options, your vote in that race cannot be counted.

• Do not draw or write outside of the arrow, except to print the name of a write-in candidate.

• Remember to sign your ballot envelope. Every signature will be compared to the voter’s registration record, to ensure the correct person has marked the ballot.

For more information in Adams County, go to www.adcogov.org or call 720-523-6500.

For more information in Arapahoe County, go online to www.arapahoevotes.com or call 303-795-4511.