THE MIX: Top Entertainment & Events in Aurora-Denver, Jan. 19- 25

MUSIC

Various Artists at Cheluna Brewing Company 6 – 10 p.m., Jan. 20 & 21, Cheluna Brewing Company, 2501 Dallas St., Suite 148. Visit the Cheluna Facebook page for more information.

Looks like the folks at Stanley Marketplace are starting to hit their stride. After months of delays, Aurora’s hippest, newest tenant is now hosting events with beers, tunes and good times just about every weekend. And we’re certainly not complaining. This weekend, the husband-wife team over at Cheluna Brewing Company is hosting two local musicians to knock out some melodies while patrons sip on their tasty suds. Vocalist, pianist and guitarist Nicole Benton is slated to play Saturday night, with acoustic guitarist Ken Burdette scheduled to take the stage the night prior on Friday. Attendees can also take the chance to sample any or all of Cheluna’s three new brews, Lowrider Mexican Lager, Rozha Hibiscus Lager and Tamarindo Gose — not that you ever needed an excuse. But, hey, look at that — now you have one.

AROUND

Cookie and Beer Pairing at Denver Beer Co. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. Denver Beer. Co. 1695 Platte St., Denver. Visit the DBC Facebook page for more information. Advance tickets are $20 and day-of tickets are $25 and include five cookies and five beers. The beers are 4-ounce samples.

The title pretty much says it all. And it’s pretty much all awesome. Denver Beer Co. has teamed up with Deb’s Traveling Bakery to pair five of their wildly tasty oat sodas with equally tasty cookies. Nomming and guzzling both sugar and suds at the same sitting? Yeah, ok, twist our arms. Oh, wait, you don’t have to because this is a no-brainer. Go.

Ouray Ice Festival Activity times vary. Jan. 19-22. Ouray Ice Park, Ouray, CO. Entry is free. Visit ourayicepark.com/ouray-ice-festival for more information.

Though it’s an ice festival of a different sort, Ouray’s celebration is one of the most spectacular. Each year, some 3,000 climbers descend on the mountain town to ascend Ouray Ice Park’s mile-long frozen gorge, while spectators watch in amazement. The best part? Plenty of ice for your cocktail — not to mention a welcome respite from the hellscape that is Interstate 70. U.S. Route 285 has never looked so appealing.

ONSTAGE

The Wiz 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 20, 21; 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8, The Aurora Fox Theatre, 9900 E. Colfax Ave. Adult tickets are $28. Call 866-811-4111 or visit ignitetheatre.com for more information. Tickets start at $20.

Hope you’re ready to endure an entire month of funky ear worms, loyal readers, because “The Wiz,” that über-campy take on L. Frank Baum’s tale about a wizard is currently playing at the Aurora Fox Main Stage. Co-directed by Keith Rabin Jr. and Amy Osatinski of Ignite Theatre, “The Wiz” will be bringing tunes like “Ease on Down the Road” to East Colfax Avenue. This version of the Tony Award-winning musical will feature Clarissa DuBose as Dorothy, Lundyn Roybal as the scarecrow, Kuraan Jones as the tinman, Thairone Vigil-Medina as the lion, and Keith Jackson as the eponymous magic man. The show carries a somber tone for some theatergoers, however, as it marks the final production staged by Ignite Theatre. Ignite is ceasing operations after ‘The Wiz” wraps at the end of the month.

Becky’s New Car 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 & 21; 2 p.m. Jan. 22. John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Pl., Denver. Adult tickets are $23. Call 303-562-3232 or visit firehousetheatercompnay.com for more information.

You don’t mind coming in on Sunday, right? That would be great. So goes the basic premise of act one of the 1999 cult classic “Office Space,” in which a young Peter Gibbons is tormented by his manipulative milquetoast of a boss, Bill Lumbergh. The general tone of that act is eerily similar to many of the sentiments found in “Becky’s New Car,” the weighty comedy that centers on a stalled, bored and uninspired Becky Foster — that is, until she gets jolted into a new life and new mentality by a peculiar millionaire. Lorraine Scott directs the January show from Firehouse Theater at the John Hand Theater in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood.

Burn This 8 p.m. Jan. 20 & 21; 6 p.m. Jan. 22. The Edge Theater, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood. Visit theedgetheater.com or call 303-232-0363 for more information. The show runs through Feb. 12. Tickets are $28.

Burn, baby, burn. One of renowned playwright Lanford Wilson’s more incendiary dramas is returning to the Lakewood stage this weekend. “Burn This,” centers on a familial web of love and grief propelled by the somewhat kooky brother, Pale (William Hahn), of the recently-deceased Robbie. Friends of Robbie, Anna (Karen Slack) and Drew Horwitz (Larry) are challenged by Pale’s sudden entry into their lives. What happens next is…well, you just gotta see the show.