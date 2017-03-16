What you need to know

Reach Your Peak Girls Expo 2017 is an interactive, educational and inspirational event designed to empower middle and high school age girls to reach their full potential. Admission is free, but registration for tickets is required and available here.

JOIN US

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Noon – 4pm; Onsite registration opens at 11:30

Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center 25690 E Quincy Ave Aurora, CO 80016

We are also collecting donations for those in our community who are less fortunate. Please consider bringing a donation of one or all of the following items, as we will be collecting these at the EXPO and later distributing these to those in need:

– Non-Perishable Food Item(s) for food drive

– New or gently used Prom dress(es) for Prom Dress drive