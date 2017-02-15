BREAKING: Peoria near Parker Road still closed due to police standoff with armed domestic violence suspect

Aurora Police at the site of a standoff with an armed suspect Wednesday morning Feb. 15, 2017 at a shopping strip mall at 3095 S. Peoria Street. The suspect had barricaded himself in one of the businesses. Police said the incident was related to domestic violence charges. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Police at the site of a standoff with an armed suspect Wednesday morning Feb. 15, 2017 at a shopping strip mall at 3095 S. Peoria Street. The suspect had barricaded himself in one of the businesses. Police said the incident was related to domestic violence charges. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Police at the site of a standoff with an armed suspect Wednesday morning Feb. 15, 2017 at a shopping strip mall at 3095 S. Peoria Street. The suspect had barricaded himself in one of the businesses. Police said the incident was related to domestic violence charges. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Police at the site of a standoff with an armed suspect Wednesday morning Feb. 15, 2017 at a shopping strip mall at 3095 S. Peoria Street. The suspect had barricaded himself in one of the businesses. Police said the incident was related to domestic violence charges. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Police at the site of a standoff with an armed suspect Wednesday morning Feb. 15, 2017 at a shopping strip mall at 3095 S. Peoria Street. The suspect had barricaded himself in one of the businesses. Police said the incident was related to domestic violence charges. PHOTO BY GABRIEL CHRISTUS/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | Aurora police have closed streets and the area around an Aurora tattoo parlor in a shopping strip mall at South Peoria Street and East Cornell Avenue Wednesday morning because officers are in a stand-off with a man they say is armed and dangerous.

There are no hostages, police said, and he appears to have holed up alone inside Planet X Tattoo, 3095 S. Peoria St.

Police streamed an explainer video inside a vehicle at the scene at about 9:30 a.m. without the media, apparently taking questions on Twitter as it played out.

Dozens of police officers, including Swat Team officers wearing armor and helmets, surrounded the building Wednesday morning. An armored police vehicle was parked in front of the shopping center where the man is holed up and officers with a shield were watching the rear of the building.

Police said they tried to arrest the man, whom they have not identified, at about 7:30 a.m. at 3095 S. Peoria St. in connection with domestic violence charges when the stand-off began. Some businesses are closed in the area and police have shut down South Peoria Street from East Cornell Avenue to Parker Road, according to police Twitter.

Police said the suspect earlier made threats to officers, and that they were negotiating, but as of about 10:30 a.m. is no longer responding to police.

Police warned bystanders to avoid the area so few people other than officers are on scene. One woman, a 20-year-old named Emma, who only gave her first name, said she was driving to get gas when she saw the police vehicles. She said the incident is scary, especially because it happened in a good part of town. “I definitely wouldn’t want to go across the street,” she said.

The public is asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.