PHOTOS:Fans raise their lightsabers in honor of Carrie Fisher

People raise candles and lightsabers in honor of Carrie Fisher who died yesterday on Wednesday Dec. 28, 2016 at Wings Over the Rockies. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Evan Mickulesku, 5, was dressed Kylo Ren during a vigil for Carrie Fisher, who died yesterday on Wednesday Dec. 28, 2016 at Wings Over the Rockies. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Ulysses Brown, 10, and Noor Khan, 4, play with their lightsabers during a vigil for Carrie Fisher, who played the part of Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie series and died yesterday on Wednesday Dec. 28, 2016 at Wings Over the Rockies. During the vigil it was announced that Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds had just died from a stroke. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Kristie Latimore holds up a candle during a vigil for Carrie Fisher, who played the role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie series, on Wednesday Dec. 28, 2016 at Wings Over the Rockies.Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

A memorial was set up for Carrie Fisher in front of the 3/4 scale X-Wing on Wednesday Dec. 28, 2016 at Wings Over the Rockies. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Mario Rosario, left, and Cedric Crawley talk about their lightsabers on Wednesday Dec. 28, 2016 at Wings Over the Rockies. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Kyle Beck, who was dressed as a TIE fighter pilot, during a vigil for Carrie Fisher on Wednesday Dec. 28, 2016 at Wings Over the Rockies. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Teri Terasaki lights a candle as people raise their lightsabers in memory of Carrie Fisher on Wednesday Dec. 28, 2016 at Wings Over the Rockies. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

DENVER| PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds of fans gathered around the model X-Wing on Wednesday evening at the Wings Over The Rockies Museum to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher, who played the role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie series. People raised candles and lightsabers to honor the late actress. During the vigil, it was announced that Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, had died of a stroke.

