2016 Year In Photos

Regis Jesuit High School junior DJ Jackson scores a touchdown against Rangeview High School on Friday Sept. 16, 2016 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Regis beat Rangeview 34-18. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Cherry Creek's Kailey Dambrosia does a cheer routine before the start of the A-Town Game Of The Week against Grandview High School. The Grandview Wolves beat the Cherry Creek Bruins 17-6 on Friday Sept. 23, 2016 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Regis Jesuit junior-to-be Elijah Warren has worked himself into an elite swimmer while dealing with severe hemophilia, a rare disorder which requires him to regularly inject himself with drugs to prevent bleeding from joints or muscles. People with hemophilia are strongly encouraged to avoid contact sports and so Warren turned to swimming, an ideal, low-impact sport in which he has worked himself to an elite level. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Grandview senior Brie Oakley first won the Class 5A state cross country championship and added a national championship on Dec. 3, 2016, when she claimed the Nike Cross Nationals title in Portland, Oregon. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

The Aurora Central Trojans kneel during the national anthem at Hinkley High School on Sept. 23. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel

Aurora resident Jonathan Jaramillo, 11, poses for a photo on Friday March 25, 2016 at Millennium Dance Complex. Jaramillo won a YouTube contest to dance with Justin Bieber on stage at his concert on April 4. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

The umpire checks on Eaglecrest High School senior Spencer Hammond after he was hit by a ball on Thursday May 05, 2016 at Coors Field. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Eaglecrest High School senior Nate Bokol tries to block a shot from Rock Canyon High School junior Sam Masten on Tuesday Dec. 06, 2016 at Rock Canyon High School. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Eaglecrest High School senior Austin Forsberg (3) gets his finger caught in Ikenna Ozor's (25) mouth while going after a rebound against Rock Canyon High School on Tuesday Dec. 06, 2016 at Rock Canyon High School. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Aurora's Poet Laureate, Jovan Mays, met with Olivia Gonzalez, 8, to talk about and read poetry on Tuesday Nov. 15, 2016 at Aurora Municipal Center. Olivia was named Junior Poet Laureate for the day. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Senior Nick Holmes poses for a portrait in the Overland locker room. HolmesÕ role with the team has changed from playing to inspiring as he is finding other ways to contribute while dealing with his diagnosis with a treatable form of bone cancer that will keep him off the court Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Overland High School senior Larry Graves gets hyped before the A-Town Game Of The Week on Thursday Oct. 06, 2016 at Stutler Bowl. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Cristian Quinonez, 13, listens as Kyle Kelly talks to the students about his experiences with a prosthetic leg on Monday Jan. 11, 2016 at Horizon Community Middle School. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

A man raises hsi fist in solidarity as an anti-Trump rally walks past on Colfax on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Danni Scrite, left, hugs Ariel Tomlinson during an anti-Trump rally on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Anti-Trump protesters march down Champa Street on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Anti-Trump protesters climb a statue outside of the Capitol on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

The Regis Jesuit football team comes out of the tunnel before the start of the 5A football semi-finals against Pomona on Saturday Nov. 26, 2016 at North Area Athletic Complex. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Pomona senior Jeremy Gonzalez knocks the ball out of Regis Jesuit High School Birch Quentin's hands on Saturday Nov. 26, 2016 at North Area Athletic Complex. Quentin recovered the ball. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Regis Jesuit High School junior Justin Lamb walks off of the field after getting sacked on Saturday Nov. 26, 2016 at North Area Athletic Complex. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Pomona seniors Jeremy Gonzalez congratulates Uriah Vigil after intercepting the ball on Saturday Nov. 26, 2016 at North Area Athletic Complex. Regis Jesuit High School senior Alfred Jones made the tackle. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Eaglecrest's Victor Garnes dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Rangeview on October 14 at Legacy Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus

University of Arizona students, Julian Sharpe, left, and Amber Kitay dance with Anna Sowell on Friday March 18, 2016 at Chelsea Place. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Hinkley High School's Isaiah Cheeks on Monday May 16, 2016 at Hinkley High School. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Joe Jarman (22) celebrates with fans after the Regis Jesuit boys won State agaisnt Arapahoe on Friday May 20, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Cherokee Trail High School senior Jerome Bohannon sits in the dugout between games during the 5A State Baseball Championship on Sunday May 29, 2016 at All-City Stadium. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Cherokee Trail's Sonoma Olson holds the trophy as her team mates celebrate after defeating Broomfield in the 5A State Softball championship game 1-0 on Saturday Oct. 22, 2016 at Aurora Sports Park. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Hinkley High School senior Rafael Garibay wrestles Fort Collins senior Stephan Ikeler in the 120 weight class on Thursday Feb. 18, 2016 at Pepsi Center. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Iron Man rapells from the roof of the Children's Hospital in Aurora on Sept. 29 to greet the patients and visitors to the hospital. The Aurora Police Department SWAT team dressed up as superheroes and rapelled down the west facing side of the hospital. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Auora Sentinel

David Daniel Ortiz stretches his arms during a work out on Monday Sept. 26, 2016 at CrossFit Watchtower. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Leland Maki, 10, attends a vigil for his friend, Anthony ÒJalielÓ Hemmings-Taylor, on Monday June 06, 2016 at the MLK Library. Anthony died Friday night, June 3, in a shooting at the boyÕs home. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Tanya Taylor cries with her daughter Kashmier Lujan during a vigil for her son Anthony ÒJalielÓ Hemmings-Taylor on Monday June 06, 2016 at the MLK Library. Anthony died Friday night, June 3, in a shooting their home. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel