Siemian shows that Broncos have all they need in 29-17 win
Siemian had the best game by a Broncos quarterback in two years — since Manning was running the show — as Denver stayed unbeaten with a 29-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday
WHEN TO TASE: Video prompts questions about Aurora police's Taser use
The video — which has been viewed on Facebook more than 830,000 times as of this week — shows something that happens close to 100 times a year in Aurora. It also raises questions about how often Aurora police use Tasers and the department’s rules surrounding the devices — rules civil rights activists say aren’t strong enough.
AURORA TO PAKISTAN: A picture's worth a discouraging word
I've been doing my darnedest to pursue some iPhone journalism while in Pakistan, the likes of which is riddled with off-center subjects, crooked horizons and thumb-covered lenses. I'm sorry
MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today
Debate Night: Clinton, Trump set for high-stakes showdown
Interest in the presidential race has been intense, and the campaigns are expecting a record-breaking audience to watch the 90-minute televised debate at suburban New York's Hofstra University
PHOTOS: A-Town GOTW Grandview takes a win over Cherry Creek 17-6
AURORA| Photos from the A-Town Game Of The Week. Grandview boys football defeating Cherry Creek 17-6 during Grandview’s Homecoming game.
Mall shooting suspect: 'Creepy,' multiple arrests, disputes
"He was really creepy, rude and obnoxious," Cathey said. She said she would try to avoid him by walking the long way around to her apartment if she saw his car in the parking lot
Charlotte ends curfew imposed after black man shot by police
A weekend without street violence was highlighted Sunday as the city hosted the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings without interruption
UP TO PAR: Injured vets find camaraderie at Aurora golf event
“What it comes down to, is it’s almost the same experiences and that’s where you connect, when you have people go through the same struggles.”
Eaglecrest to add six to its Athletics and Activities Hall of Fame
Six of the most significant athletes, coaches contributors to theater and the arts and volunteers from Eaglecrest's 27-year history make up the third induction class into the school's Athletics and Activities Hall of Fame.
Football: Grandview tops former Centennial League rival Cherry Creek 17-6 in A-Town Game of Week
Wolves rebound from first loss with big effort against Bruins
Rockies swept by Dodgers 4-3 in 10 for 83rd loss
"I'm looking like I'm not going to give up a run and then a homer and then another homer to clinch the division and everything," Colorado reliever Adam Ottavino said. "It's just kind of amazing."
AURORA TO PAKISTAN: A picture's worth a discouraging word
I've been doing my darnedest to pursue some iPhone journalism while in Pakistan, the likes of which is riddled with off-center subjects, crooked horizons and thumb-covered lenses. I'm sorry
Detective recovering from gunshot wound awake and alert
A Douglas County sheriff's detective who was shot in the chest after arriving at a home to check on a suicidal man earlier this month is awake and communicating with his family
Multicultural Project Worthmore at Stanley Marketplace to benefit Aurora's refugees
'Our Neighbors, Ourselves' will raise funds through ticket and galleried art sales to help provide healthcare, nutritional and educational services to area refugees
WHEN TO TASE: Video prompts questions about Aurora police's Taser use
The video — which has been viewed on Facebook more than 830,000 times as of this week — shows something that happens close to 100 times a year in Aurora. It also raises questions about how often Aurora police use Tasers and the department’s rules surrounding the devices — rules civil rights activists say aren’t strong enough.
Coffman ad hammers Carroll's legal work in nasty Aurora CD6 fight
Expected to air on local television stations and online, the 30-second spot calls former state Sen. Morgan Carroll a “sleazy" personal injury lawyer and accuses the Aurora Democrat of crafting legislation to help the law firms where she once worked
Colorado Springs to build apartment complex for the homeless
The project is aimed at helping the chronically homeless, which is usually single men and women who suffer from debilitating physical or mental conditions.
Warnings issued after infections linked to drinking raw milk
Health officials said as many as 20 people have reported becoming sick after drinking raw milk supplied by Larga Vista Ranch in Pueblo County. The ranch has not been cited by health officials
Inmate death at Limon prison investigated as a homicide
The Limon prison houses about 950 inmates under a range of security levels. It's the same prison where an inmate beat guard Eric Autobee to death in 2002 and an inmate Jeffrey Heird was killed in a stabbing in 2004.
Algae treatment kills hundreds of fish in Colorado
The reservoir is used for the town's drinking water and recreational fishing. Officials didn't say there was any concern about the chemical's effects on human health. In higher concentrations, it can cause nausea.
Purgatory Resort owners buys another Durango-area ski area
Coleman says he plans to operate the ski area through the end of the winter season and then determine whether any improvements need to be made.
Debate Night: Clinton, Trump set for high-stakes showdown
Interest in the presidential race has been intense, and the campaigns are expecting a record-breaking audience to watch the 90-minute televised debate at suburban New York's Hofstra University
New laws and rulings could cause Election Day confusion
"You would think that by 2016 we would have gotten our act together, but in fact it seems things are as litigious and confusing as ever," said Rick Hasen, an expert on election law and professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Law.
AP-GfK poll: 'Deplorables' comment sticks to him, not her
"Welcome to all you deplorables!" he shouted, standing in front of a backdrop that read, "Les Deplorables."
Advisers warn Trump not to get riled by Clinton in debate
"He can't let Hillary get under his skin," said Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker and Trump adviser.
Obama says Trump should visit new African-American museum
"I think even most 8-year-olds would tell you that whole slavery thing wasn't very good for black people. Jim Crow wasn't very good for black people," Obama said in an interview that aired Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America."
MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today
Mall shooting suspect: 'Creepy,' multiple arrests, disputes
"He was really creepy, rude and obnoxious," Cathey said. She said she would try to avoid him by walking the long way around to her apartment if she saw his car in the parking lot
Charlotte ends curfew imposed after black man shot by police
A weekend without street violence was highlighted Sunday as the city hosted the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings without interruption
Lawmakers vow to override Obama's veto of Sept. 11 bill
"This is a disappointing decision that will be swiftly and soundly overturned in Congress," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who sponsored the bill. "If the Saudis did nothing wrong, they should not fear this legislation. If they were culpable in 9/11, they should be held accountable."
Leprosy found in California elementary school student
"It is incredibly difficult to contract leprosy," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's public health officer. "The school was safe before this case arose and it still is."
Zipcar fleet flits onto Aurora's Anschutz Campus
Car-sharing services including car2go help improve accessibility on campus — and off
Big email hack doesn't exactly send the message Yahoo needed
The startling breach disclosed Thursday is believed to be the largest to hit a single email provider. The security breakdown risks magnifying Yahoo's preexisting problems — specifically, that it is losing users, traffic and the advertising revenue that follows both, to rivals such as Google and Facebook.
Government severs ties with for-profit colleges accreditor
"Accreditors are supposed to be watchdogs, but this negligent agency rubber-stamped shady institutions like ITT and Corinthian for years, right up until the moment they collapsed," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
As Clinton, Trump tout parental leave, 3 states offer models
"It's working fine in all three states," said Jane Waldfogel, a professor at Columbia University's School of Social Work who has studied the effects and said the benefits are greatest for lower-income workers who don't get any paid time off.
UPS testing drones for use in its package delivery system
"I thought it was fantastic," said John Dodero, UPS vice president for industrial engineering.
EU-US trade pact under a cloud, Europe mulls change of tack
"Completion of the negotiations with the U.S. by the end of this year is not realistic. So it is not realistic to reach final agreement by the end of President Obama's administration," Slovak Economy Minister Peter Ziga, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, told reporters after informal trade talks in Bratislava.
EDITORIAL: Needle legislative candidates to make sure they back mandatory vaccinations
Real scientists and medical professionals have been unequivocal: The purported danger of childhood vaccines are lies. Dangerous lies
EDITORIAL: Disturbing ACLU video shows Aurora must change police misconduct review process
What this incident is now, is disturbing and totally out of line. Now this is also a big, fat check to be signed by Aurora taxpayers to make a near-certain civil-rights lawsuit against these cops and the department go away.
EDITORIAL: American lives at stake over GOP Zika funding follies, the scariest show on Earth
Not only is the Republican grudge against Planned Parenthood precipitously out of line in light of a funding bill that American lives hinge on, but GOP obstruction is outrageously inane, given that access to birth control is right now a prime defense against transmission and infected babies
EDITORIAL: Give statewide fracking mitigation rules the gas before the next gusher
Rather than play needless defense, state lawmakers next term should find common-sense compromise solutions now, ending this controversy once and for all
Toon in Monday
A look at the world Monday through the eyes of political cartoonists from across the globe
AURORA TO PAKISTAN: Elusive peace in Pakistan puts Aurora in perspective
“We need peace,” he says. “The world just needs peace.”
AURORA TO PAKISTAN: Kashmir collides with life all over India and Pakistan
"The situation is very tense," he said. Not to add drama to the situation, but here's where it's good to remind everyone that Pakistan and India are both packing nukes, and have for some time
AURORA TO PAKISTAN: Life in a country where fortresses, risk, newspapers and beauty abound
The world is a dangerous place for journalists in Pakistan. Strike that — a deadly place
QUIDNUNC: Aurora Sentinel endorses Colorado Springs Gazette for State Unidorser
Even though GT endorsement hacks didn’t need to talk with Carroll to know Coffman is the choice for us, Quid just knows they’ll be listening closely to Misty when it’s her turn in their hot seat
PERRY: Colorado tourism officials should roll with the high times so we all can
We have to build and improve ways for people to get around and go all Dick Lamm on deciding how to limit the number of people in our forests and mountainous pubic lands. Should birdwatching in Karval and those parts of Colorado’s plains ever become a thing, we’ll worry about overcrowding there, too
LITTWIN: Be afraid. Be very afraid
Now that we’re seven weeks out from Election Day, there is no longer any Option 2. If you doubt it, just check in, as I do far too often, with the Nate Silver prediction model, which today gives Trump a 41 percent chance of becoming president. That’s four chances in 10. For the math-impaired, that’s dangerously close to 50-50, a coin flip.
MICEK: Exploring the 'deplorables'
Trump, with his gleeful flaunting of the social niceties he dismisses as punitive correctness, has created the conditions under which some people now feel free to give full voice to the most vile of sentiments
QUIDNUNC: There are worse places than Aurora: Newark
Quid would like to see some Highlands millennial pup run for blocks after one of the few RTD buses that actually show up in Aurora after 8 p.m. while it drives right past your benchless bus stop
LITTWIN: Why are we so wounded by the knee?
I mean, the National Football League might as well be a U.S. military adjunct, but one on otherwise-league-banned steroids
PERRY: Hillary's problem with veracity is making us all sick
Why do this? Why can’t Clinton find a way to fight the bad-advice or the self-destructive urge to misrepresent her problems and shortcomings?
Siemian shows that Broncos have all they need in 29-17 win
Siemian had the best game by a Broncos quarterback in two years — since Manning was running the show — as Denver stayed unbeaten with a 29-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday
Rockies swept by Dodgers 4-3 in 10 for 83rd loss
"I'm looking like I'm not going to give up a run and then a homer and then another homer to clinch the division and everything," Colorado reliever Adam Ottavino said. "It's just kind of amazing."
Panthers, NFL monitoring protests in advance of Sunday game
"If you take this game away I think it is going to just continue to add to the stress and add to what is already going on in a negative way," Davis said Thursday.
Troopers arrest Bucs tight end on DUI charge
Gaskins says Seferian-Jenkins is being charged with DUI and violation of an ignition interlock device restriction from an arrest in Washington in 2013. He refused a breath test at the Hillsborough County Jail.
World Cup of Hockey delivering on promise of quality play
"The winners here have been the fans," North America coach Todd McLellan said. "They've watched some really good hockey in September and that doesn't happen very often."
Boys Golf: Eleven Aurora golfers open 5A state tournament Monday
Gateway's Milton among double-digit Aurora contingent in Grand Junction; Regis Jesuit aims to win second straight 5A state title
PHOTOS: A-Town GOTW Grandview takes a win over Cherry Creek 17-6
AURORA| Photos from the A-Town Game Of The Week. Grandview boys football defeating Cherry Creek 17-6 during Grandview’s Homecoming game.
Softball: Sophomore Sabourin powering Eaglecrest's fast start
Hard-working shortstop surprisingly shares Colorado longball lead, paces Raptors and Aurora in just about every offensive category
Football: Class 5A/4A Associated Press media polls, 9.21.16
Here is The Associated Press Class 5A & 4A high school football polls for Sept. 21, 2016. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of…
A-Town Game of the Week: Week 4 — Cherry Creek vs. Grandview (preview)
2016 WEEK 4 A-TOWN FOOTBALL GAME OF THE WEEK CHERRY CREEK (2-1) VS. GRANDVIEW (2-1) Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Legacy Stadium Live game stream, here BREAKDOWN: The fourth A-Town Game of the Week — presented by the Aurora Sentinel and…
THE MIX: Top Entertainment & Events in Aurora-Denver, Sept. 22- 28
Your guide to the top entertainment, events, concerts, games and activities taking place in the metro area
UP TO PAR: Injured vets find camaraderie at Aurora golf event
“What it comes down to, is it’s almost the same experiences and that’s where you connect, when you have people go through the same struggles.”
REVIEW: Wonka may be an English-only affair
It isn’t that the show itself, and this Vintage production, doesn’t roll out a buffet of audience-pleasing scenes, songs, and familiar memes, but at the end, you walk away with a collection of audience-pleasing scenes, songs and memes
Multicultural Project Worthmore at Stanley Marketplace to benefit Aurora's refugees
'Our Neighbors, Ourselves' will raise funds through ticket and galleried art sales to help provide healthcare, nutritional and educational services to area refugees
Review: 'Morris From America' takes license to drive Euro coming-of-age story
The novelty of the embellished, finer points of Morris’ transition to adulthood make Hartigan’s film a worthy exercise in storytelling.
Golden milk is a sweet treat
Turmeric, the day-glow Indian spice, is one of the hottest ingredients around at the moment — and turmeric latte, or "golden milk," is a delicious recipe for incorporating it into your diet.
Winning in the kitchen: Curry cooks up career with new book
"The one time he cooked for me, it was awful. It was salty, cream of wheat, gushers lined up on a plate as garnish," Ayesha, 27, said in an interview Tuesday. "It was cute, but I couldn't eat it."
Blue Bell recalls some ice cream distributed in the South
Blue Bell said it was recalling half gallons and pints of Blue Bell Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and half gallons of Blue Bell Cookie Two Step made at its Sylacauga, Alabama, creamery after intensified internal testing found the cookie dough from Garner, Iowa-based Aspen Hills Inc. potentially tainted, according to a Blue Bell statement.
General Mills tweaks big brands: More cinnamon, more protein
"These changes in attitude are not elusive," he said.
Make a Chicken Tikka Masala that's easy and full of flavor
The key to fending off the temptation to order in takeout as a convenience on a busy weeknight is to have a few easy recipes in your toolkit that you can whip out at a moment's notice. And, it has to be easy enough to execute, even if I don't think of it until 5 p.m.
Chipotle makes new push to convince people its food is safe
"There are definitely folks out there who aren't entirely sure," said Mark Crumpacker, who heads Chipotle's marketing. Crumpacker said those with lingering worries are preventing other sales too, since they can "veto" going to Chipotle in group outings.
DIY GOURMET: Your Future Lingo Should Forge Pasta Tense
I don’t have an adorable Italian Nona willing to walk me through centuries-old family recipes scribbled onto wisps of onion-skin — I’m not sure, but I’m pretty sure, that those only exist in Prego commercials.
DIY GOURMET: D'oh! All You Knead To Know To Roll In The Dough
Flour, salt, yeast, water. That’s it. From those simple ingredients you can make delicious home-made bread. And you can even make it in under 24 hours
DIY GOURMET: Taste the Fruit of Your Labors Long Past Summer
We decided to make jam. Because nothing allows you to capture the flavor of summer sun, sumptuous fruit and even the smell of a scorching summer day like a homemade jar of jam, jelly or preserves. It’s magic. On winter’s nastiest day, one bite of summer’s fruit preserves magically breaks even the coldest spell.
DIY GOURMET: Fast and Casual is a Great Recipe for Mediocre Tortillas
It’s just bland. Straight up flavorless meat piled onto too-thin tortillas and covered in “guac.” This is not a popular opinion, but as a Hispanic person, I cannot stand idly by as this purveyor of subpar food dares to include…
DIY GOURMET: Awesome Homemage Barbecue Doesn't Have To Be The Pits
And don’t get me wrong, those little oinkers taste better than anything else you deign to spend wood and fire on.