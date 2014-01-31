Trending THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today

Police release composite pictures of suspect in 1984 Aurora family's slayings Police today released composite pictures of a suspect in the 1984 slayings of three members of the Bennett family — one of the city's most brutal and notorious cold cases

First things first as Aurora's Stanley gets ready for takeoff While a rumored Labor Day opening won't happen, organizers behind the marketplace — which local leaders hope will turn this corner of Aurora into a destination for trendy culture and chic cuisine — hope it's just a few weeks away from opening its doors

Italian quake death toll rises to 241, anguish mounts — VIDEO CLIPS and GALLERY "The town isn't here anymore," said Sergio Pirozzi, the mayor of Amatrice. "I believe the toll will rise."

CURTAIN CALL: Upcoming theater season brings eclectic mix of ghouls, lovers and more Here's an abbreviated list of what to expect behind the curtains in Aurora and beyond this autumn

Florida: 5 new Zika cases including 1 in the Tampa Bay area "While this investigation is ongoing, DOH still believes that ongoing active transmissions are only occurring in the two previously identified areas in Wynwood and Miami Beach," Scott said in a statement.

EDITORIAL: Time to tell climate-change deniers to shut the hell up and back Hick's plan to save Colorado There is no doubt there will be economic casualties as Colorado and the world makes changes, but only the stupid and corrupt don't see that these problems pale in comparison to the unprecedented calamity that will envelope us all if we don't act

PERRY: The price of hiring minority cops is one Aurora must pay It's nice that so many city officials and even residents have kind words and sympathy for police and firefighters, doing a job so critical for Aurora under any circumstances. But to preserve what we've got and ensure we have even better in the future, city lawmakers need to do just one thing: Say it in cash

Burned firefighter feels normal again after face transplant "Before the transplant, every day I had to wake up and get myself motivated to face the world," Hardison told reporters at NYU Langone Medical Center. "Now I don't worry about people pointing and staring or kids running away crying. . I'm happy."

Man gets 40 years for pouring scalding water on gay couple "You had so many outs where the voice of reason could have taken over," the judge told Blackwell, who had faced up to 80 years in prison.

Bill Clinton defends embattled family foundation "We're trying to do good things," Bill Clinton said. "If there's something wrong with creating jobs and saving lives, I don't know what it is. The people who gave the money knew exactly what they were doing. I have nothing to say about it except that I'm really proud. I'm proud of what they've done."