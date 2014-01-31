Trending

    Sedgwick County sheriff accused of sexually assaulting inmate

    An arrest affidavit says a rural Colorado sheriff is accused of taking a developmentally delayed inmate to his home, sexually assaulting her and threatening to put her in prison for the rest of her life if she told anyone.

    Colorado police officers lose jobs for playing Pokemon Go

    Commerce City spokeswoman Julia Emko says the city takes reports of misconduct seriously and as soon as the officers were found to be shirking their training the issue was addressed.

    Colorado governor may ask for one-third cut in CO2 pollution

    "We have a very rough outline that we are in the process of vetting for input and discussion," Hickenlooper spokeswoman Kathy Green said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday. "No decisions have been made."

    Loaded handgun found outside Fort Collins elementary school

    Students returned to the classes Monday, and Principal David Patterson says police and school staff swept the grounds to make sure the school is safe. School resource officers and counselors are available to help parents engage in conversations about gun safety.

    Brother: Deaf man shot by state trooper was afraid of police

    Daniel Kevin Harris "had times where because of the inaccessibility with police, there were misunderstandings that led to him being afraid of the police," his brother said through an interpreter near a large picture of Harris with "Police Brutality Domestic Terrorism" written underneath.

    Before debates, Clinton aims to keep Trump expectations high

    "I think on the one hand it's a serious chance for Americans to tune in," Clinton said Monday on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show. "But you've got to be prepared for, like, wacky stuff that comes at you and I am drawing on my experience in elementary school. You know, the guy who pulled your ponytail."

    Bill Clinton defends embattled family foundation

    "We're trying to do good things," Bill Clinton said. "If there's something wrong with creating jobs and saving lives, I don't know what it is. The people who gave the money knew exactly what they were doing. I have nothing to say about it except that I'm really proud. I'm proud of what they've done."

    Trump’s evolving immigration plan compared to Clinton, Obama

    A look at what Trump has proposed, compared to Clinton's policies and Obama's record in office:

    Colorado to vote on restoring presidential primaries

    They'll also get to decide whether unaffiliated voters should be allowed to vote in primaries

    Blacks question Trump outreach delivered to white audiences

    "Any minority who would vote for him is crazy, ought to have their head examined," said Ike Jenkins, an 81-year-old retired business owner in the predominantly black suburb of East Cleveland.

    Trump, aiming to widen support, makes pitch to Hispanics

    "I am going to fight to give every Hispanic citizen a much better future, a much better life," Trump told a rally in Tampa as polls show him trailing in the critical state. "You have the right to walk outside without being shot. You have a right to a good education for your child. You have the right to own your home. You have the right to have a good job."

    Arenado hits No. 34 in Rockies’ 7-1 loss to Brewers

    "I know I'll be able to sleep a little better knowing that I am swinging the bat like I know I can, but it's tough going home knowing we got swept like this," Arenado said.

    Questions loom as Broncos head into third preseason game

    "I'm not reading too much into it," he said of his second straight start.

    3 Olympic weightlifting gold medalists fail doping retests

    The International Weightlifting Federation says the 11 tested positive for a range of banned substances in the latest scandal to shake the sport, which is already processing retests which caught numerous medalists from the 2008 and 2012 games. They are all provisionally suspended until the doping cases are resolved.

    Cowboys WR Dez Bryant out after concussion in practice

    "It was a nondescript hit," Garrett said. "He kind of turned and Barry Church was actually slowing down as he came over to him. But somehow the angle of Barry's shoulder pads and the angle of Dez's head, they hit. Dez took a couple of steps and he kind of felt something."

    Swimmer Feigen apologizes for ‘serious distraction’ in Rio

    "I omitted the facts that we urinated behind the building and that Ryan Lochte pulled a poster off the wall," Feigen said in a statement Tuesday on the website of his lawyer in Austin, Texas.

    Playoffs begin with eye toward PGA Tour player of the year

    "I believe the player of the year award should go to someone who wins at the highest level," Spieth said Wednesday. "Tiger won it in 2013 without winning a major, but he did win The Players, and the other events were all some of the best fields in golf. But I think that it's hard to not give it to someone who has won a major championship."

