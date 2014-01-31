-
HomeHOME BOUND: Making Aurora home for people who don’t have one
Finding ways for Aurora homeless people to vote, to live better lives and find real homes, possibly by using taxes from recreational pot sales
-
HomeAurora gives first OK to a homeless day resource center on Anschutz Campus
"For 119 of 125 years, we didn’t even acknowledge anybody was homeless in Aurora," Hogan said. "Now we’re at the point where we have to make some decisions about where to start. This is a long-term effort, this isn’t a one-year effort. We have to have housing, a day-shelter, all of those things."
-
HomeAurora cops say alcohol a factor in fatal crash after SUV driver loses control and strikes pedestrian
The driver was going too fast into the turn, police said, and the car skidded into a group of pedestrians at the intersection, hitting one
-
TrendingTHURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today
-
-
TrendingFirst things first as Aurora’s Stanley gets ready for takeoff
While a rumored Labor Day opening won’t happen, organizers behind the marketplace — which local leaders hope will turn this corner of Aurora into a destination for trendy culture and chic cuisine — hope it’s just a few weeks away from opening its doors
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Metro AuroraPolice say man killed in Aurora crash saved friend’s life— ‘Just the kind of guy Dalton was’
McCreary later died at a local hospital but police said his friend, 18-year-old Jordan Mulumulu, who was walking with him, credited McCreary with saving his life by yelling to look out and shoving him out of the SUV’s path
-
Metro AuroraAurora’s diverse police and fire units aren’t diverse enough, officials say
Despite just 46 percent of Aurora being white, the police department is about 83 percent white, while the fire department is 79 percent white
-
Metro AuroraSCHOOL OF NOT: Pokemon Go everywhere but on campus in Aurora
Pokemon Go won’t be completely absent from Aurora classrooms this year, however, as select educators have already started to leverage the game for virtual lessons
-
-
-
Metro AuroraLindsey Vonn to headline AEDC’s A-List 2016 event
The event, which is one of the metro area’s biggest business gatherings, is set for 6 p.m Oct. 27 at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver
-
Metro AuroraAurora’s Vintage Theatre announces eclectic lineup for 2017
Aurora’s Vintage Theatre Productions announced the 10 shows that will compose the company’s 2017 theatrical season, revealing an eclectic batch of both newer and well-worn titles
-
State and RegionSedgwick County sheriff accused of sexually assaulting inmate
An arrest affidavit says a rural Colorado sheriff is accused of taking a developmentally delayed inmate to his home, sexually assaulting her and threatening to put her in prison for the rest of her life if she told anyone.
-
State and RegionColorado police officers lose jobs for playing Pokemon Go
Commerce City spokeswoman Julia Emko says the city takes reports of misconduct seriously and as soon as the officers were found to be shirking their training the issue was addressed.
-
State and RegionColorado governor may ask for one-third cut in CO2 pollution
"We have a very rough outline that we are in the process of vetting for input and discussion," Hickenlooper spokeswoman Kathy Green said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday. "No decisions have been made."
-
State and RegionLoaded handgun found outside Fort Collins elementary school
Students returned to the classes Monday, and Principal David Patterson says police and school staff swept the grounds to make sure the school is safe. School resource officers and counselors are available to help parents engage in conversations about gun safety.
-
State and RegionBrother: Deaf man shot by state trooper was afraid of police
Daniel Kevin Harris "had times where because of the inaccessibility with police, there were misunderstandings that led to him being afraid of the police," his brother said through an interpreter near a large picture of Harris with "Police Brutality Domestic Terrorism" written underneath.
On Twitter
-
-
-
ElectionTrump’s evolving immigration plan compared to Clinton, Obama
A look at what Trump has proposed, compared to Clinton's policies and Obama's record in office:
-
ElectionColorado to vote on restoring presidential primaries
They'll also get to decide whether unaffiliated voters should be allowed to vote in primaries
-
ElectionBlacks question Trump outreach delivered to white audiences
"Any minority who would vote for him is crazy, ought to have their head examined," said Ike Jenkins, an 81-year-old retired business owner in the predominantly black suburb of East Cleveland.
-
ElectionTrump, aiming to widen support, makes pitch to Hispanics
"I am going to fight to give every Hispanic citizen a much better future, a much better life," Trump told a rally in Tampa as polls show him trailing in the critical state. "You have the right to walk outside without being shot. You have a right to a good education for your child. You have the right to own your home. You have the right to have a good job."
-
-
-
Nation and WorldJackpot: Scientists find Earth-like planet at star next door
"We hit the jackpot here," said Guillem Anglada-Escude , an astrophysicist at the Queen Mary University of London and lead author of a study on the discovery in the journal Nature . He said the planet is "more or less what we have on Earth."
-
Nation and WorldSoldier who killed 5 Dallas officers showed PTSD symptoms
"I try to block those out, but it is kinda hard to forget," Johnson told his care provider, according to the documents.
-
Nation and WorldTurkey makes first major foray into Syria with assault on IS
The surprise incursion to capture the town of Jarablus was a dramatic escalation of Turkey's role in Syria's war. But its objective went beyond fighting extremists. Turkey is also aiming to contain expansion by Syria's Kurds, who are also backed by the United States and have used the fight against IS and the chaos of the civil war to seize nearly the entire stretch of the border with Turkey in northern Syria.
-
Nation and WorldColombia, FARC rebels reach deal to end half-century war
"I can die in peace because finally I'll see my country without violence with a future for my children," said Orlando Guevara, 57, crying as he watched the announcement on a giant TV screen with about 400 other people on a plaza in Colombia's capital. Some in the crowd waved white flags symbolizing peace and others held up the national flag.
-
-
-
BusinessTourism to Paris slumps after attacks, strikes, floods
The regional tourism office reported figures for the first half of 2016 this week showing that the drop was especially high among Japanese, Russian and Chinese visitors.
-
BusinessFarm safety top priority with farm tourism on the rise
"A lot of farmers aren't aware of the risk, because they're so sporadic," Sherman said of such outbreaks. "The public isn't aware of the risk."
-
BusinessAstraZeneca to sell molecule antibiotics business to Pfizer
The sale marks a thawing of relations between the British company and New York-based Pfizer after an acrimonious battle to avoid a takeover just a few years ago.
-
-
EditorialsEDITORIAL: Aurora offers real progress with new homeless program
Aurora is taking a lead position in the metro area in not only recognizing that homeless is much more than the cliches so many of us consider, but it’s creating programs to make a real difference
-
EditorialsEDITORIAL: Jailing drunken drivers doesn’t make Colorado roads any safer
A realistic solution forces drunk drivers into treatment, forces them to take Antabuse-like medications or undergo daily blood-alcohol checks at their own expense. It forces them to install mandatory drunk-driving ignition prevention systems in their cars and at their own expense
-
EditorialsEDITORIAL: If deceitful APS school board member Eric Nelson won’t resign, recall him
If Nelson won’t take the initiative to do the right thing after so clearly doing the wrong thing for years, he has to be ousted by voters
-
Blogs and LettersToon in Thursday
A look at the world Thursday through the eyes of political cartoonists from across the globe
-
-
Blogs and LettersQUIDNUNC: $50K a year Airbnb houses means Aurora has quit sucking
There is no stubborn like Eric Nelson stubborn. Seems the happy-go-plucky Aurora Public Schools board member just keeps right on keeping on the school board, even though folks there have done everything in their power to throw him off, out and about.
-
Blogs and LettersPERRY: Dear Hillary — Come clean publicly and win the White House with honor instead of by default
By coming clean, creating a truthful account and heartfelt apology, you allow yourself to win the White House not because you’re not as bad as Donald Trump, but because you will adhere to principles of a transparent and accountable public servant prepared to lead the country through treacherous times during the next four years
-
Blogs and LettersQUID NUNC: Colorado’s GOP will continue to never say ‘never’ on Trump
Coffman is the only Republican to say Trump doesn’t smell very good, but missed making the list in The Hill of those who insist Trump actually reeks.
-
-
OpinionLITTWIN: The Donald, he has his regrets
This is the new, even classier version of Trump (and for those of you old enough to remember the new Nixon, if it seems like deja vu all over again, that’s because it is).
-
OpinionCOFFMAN: VA undermines trust, accountability by refusing to disclose report on hospital construction failures
The right thing to do, Mr. Gibson, is to release the report to the American people and to Congress. Over a billion dollars in waste and mismanagement at the Aurora VA hospital and no one has been fired
-
OpinionSTAMPER BROWN: The Democratic Party’s Got Religion?!?
If liberals really wanted to do things the right way, they'd do it themselves and not pass personal responsibility off to the government. Jesus never said governments are an acceptable replacement for lazy, no-good followers who refuse to do what he asks
-
OpinionBRAUCHLER: Sentinel DUI view overlooks common sense that roads are safer when drunken-drivers are in jail
The Sentinel’s position that incarceration is not the answer for a repeat drunken driver ignores the obvious reality that someone who is incarcerated in a locked facility cannot endanger our community by continuing to drive
-
SportsArenado hits No. 34 in Rockies’ 7-1 loss to Brewers
"I know I'll be able to sleep a little better knowing that I am swinging the bat like I know I can, but it's tough going home knowing we got swept like this," Arenado said.
-
SportsQuestions loom as Broncos head into third preseason game
"I'm not reading too much into it," he said of his second straight start.
-
Sports3 Olympic weightlifting gold medalists fail doping retests
The International Weightlifting Federation says the 11 tested positive for a range of banned substances in the latest scandal to shake the sport, which is already processing retests which caught numerous medalists from the 2008 and 2012 games. They are all provisionally suspended until the doping cases are resolved.
-
SportsCowboys WR Dez Bryant out after concussion in practice
"It was a nondescript hit," Garrett said. "He kind of turned and Barry Church was actually slowing down as he came over to him. But somehow the angle of Barry's shoulder pads and the angle of Dez's head, they hit. Dez took a couple of steps and he kind of felt something."
-
SportsSwimmer Feigen apologizes for ‘serious distraction’ in Rio
"I omitted the facts that we urinated behind the building and that Ryan Lochte pulled a poster off the wall," Feigen said in a statement Tuesday on the website of his lawyer in Austin, Texas.
-
SportsPlayoffs begin with eye toward PGA Tour player of the year
"I believe the player of the year award should go to someone who wins at the highest level," Spieth said Wednesday. "Tiger won it in 2013 without winning a major, but he did win The Players, and the other events were all some of the best fields in golf. But I think that it's hard to not give it to someone who has won a major championship."
-
Aurora Prep SportsAurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.24.16
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016.
-
Aurora Prep SportsAurora prep sports schedule, 8.25.16
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016 (weather permitting).
-
Aurora Prep SportsSoftball: Hungry city teams eye state softball tourney
Smoky Hill, Grandview and Eaglecrest eye return to 5A state softball tournament, while Cherokee Trail aims to return after lengthy absence; seven of Aurora's 11 programs have new coaches in 2016
-
Aurora Prep SportsSoftball: Key dates, information for 2016 season
Key dates and information for the 2016 Aurora softball season.
-
Aurora Prep SportsBoys Tennis: Trio of returning state champs from Regis Jesuit lead way on city courts
Raiders get back seven players in all who placed in top three at last season's state tournament, while Overland's outstanding singles duo of Hoover and Kijak determined for a big season and a total of 12 players with state experience return to Aurora programs in 2016
-
-
-
GuideTHE MIX: Top Entertainment & Events in Aurora-Denver, Aug. 25- Aug. 31
Your guide to the top entertainment, events, concerts, games and activities taking place in the metro area
-
-
GuideSome vacation spots quietly benefit as travelers avoid Zika
"But it seems like every travel destination we picked is on the Zika list," she says.
-
Colorado TableCarrot and quinoa mini-muffins are great snacks or breakfast
For the healthy eater, cupcakes might seem like a non-starter; completely off the table. Except, my 10-year-old daughter, Charlotte, did something very wise that changed everything for me last year.
-
Colorado TableCOOKING ON DEADLINE: Thai Green Pork Curry
There are as many versions of Thai curry as there are provinces of the country — perhaps as many as there are Thai cooks. Thailand is at the center of Southeast Asia, and its cooking has influenced and been influenced by the cuisines of many countries, from India to China.
-
Colorado TableKFC’s new marketing gimmick: Giving away scented sunscreen
Several Associated Press reporters who tested the sunscreen said the smell did not immediately bring to mind chicken, however.
-
Colorado TableBeer mega merger: what court ruling means for troubled deal
SABMiller's board has in principle accepted the deal, which would create a company controlling nearly a third of the global beer market.
-
Colorado TableUse orange juice to tame the heat in spicy shrimp dish
In an effort to cut down on the preparation time for this recipe, I've called for a store-bought creole or jerk spice mix. But feel free to conjure up your own. As long as it includes ground chipotle or hot paprika or cayenne, you'll win.
-
Colorado TableLemon juice makes a chicken and potato bake into a breeze
Busy lives need quick meals that don't require a ton of prep, crazy ingredients or lots of dishes because the last thing I want to do after a long day of work, kids activities and homework-checking is a counter loaded up with dishes.
-
Aurora MagazinePETS: Four-legged Friends Aid Healing With Animal-Assisted Therapy
As a counselor who uses animal-assisted therapy, King-Bussard has witnessed firsthand how important the human-animal bond is and how instrumental it can be in helping someone deal with trauma
-
Aurora MagazineDIY GOURMET: Hop To It, Making Brew At Home Cures What Ales You — VIDEO SAMPLER
The process is surprisingly relaxing, too. There are busy moments — like the end of the boil, when you are plopping clumps of hops in every few minutes, and when you’re trying to cool the once-boiling brew to below 80 degrees — but there’s also lots of waiting
-
Aurora MagazineFACETIME: A Time and a Place For Every Beer— Launch Pad Brewery owner David Levesque reflects on a year in biz
Things have gone so well that the brewery near Buckley Air Force Base has already upgraded its brewing equipment a full year earlier than owner and brewer David Levesque had hoped. We sat down with David to talk about his time maintaining nuclear missiles in the Air Force, brewing “big” beers, $2 PBR pitchers and the future of the craft beer scene.
-
Aurora MagazineDAYTRIPPER: Check It Out — Literally — Your Bag’s Already Packed State Park
‘Check-out’ program makes an Outdoor adventure as easy as going to the library