AURORA TO PAKISTAN: 6 quotes on the debate…from Pakistanis

Trending

Metro Aurora News

State and Region

On Twitter

Election 2016

World and Nation

Business

Editorials

Sentinel Blogs and Letters

Columnists

  • Opinion

    PERRY: Colorado tourism officials should roll with the high times so we all can

    We have to build and improve ways for people to get around and go all Dick Lamm on deciding how to limit the number of people in our forests and mountainous pubic lands. Should birdwatching in Karval and those parts of Colorado’s plains ever become a thing, we’ll worry about overcrowding there, too

  • Opinion

    LITTWIN: Be afraid. Be very afraid

    Now that we’re seven weeks out from Election Day, there is no longer any Option 2. If you doubt it, just check in, as I do far too often, with the Nate Silver prediction model, which today gives Trump a 41 percent chance of becoming president. That’s four chances in 10. For the math-impaired, that’s dangerously close to 50-50, a coin flip.

  • Opinion

    MICEK: Exploring the ‘deplorables’

    Trump, with his gleeful flaunting of the social niceties he dismisses as punitive correctness, has created the conditions under which some people now feel free to give full voice to the most vile of sentiments

  • Opinion

    QUIDNUNC: There are worse places than Aurora: Newark

    Quid would like to see some Highlands millennial pup run for blocks after one of the few RTD buses that actually show up in Aurora after 8 p.m. while it drives right past your benchless bus stop

  • Opinion

    LITTWIN: Why are we so wounded by the knee?

    I mean, the National Football League might as well be a U.S. military adjunct, but one on otherwise-league-banned steroids

  • Opinion

    PERRY: Hillary’s problem with veracity is making us all sick

    Why do this? Why can’t Clinton find a way to fight the bad-advice or the self-destructive urge to misrepresent her problems and shortcomings?

Sports

Preps

Preps On Twitter

Guide

Colorado Table

  • Colorado Table

    Golden milk is a sweet treat

    Turmeric, the day-glow Indian spice, is one of the hottest ingredients around at the moment — and turmeric latte, or "golden milk," is a delicious recipe for incorporating it into your diet.

  • Colorado Table

    Winning in the kitchen: Curry cooks up career with new book

    "The one time he cooked for me, it was awful. It was salty, cream of wheat, gushers lined up on a plate as garnish," Ayesha, 27, said in an interview Tuesday. "It was cute, but I couldn't eat it."

  • Colorado Table

    Blue Bell recalls some ice cream distributed in the South

    Blue Bell said it was recalling half gallons and pints of Blue Bell Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and half gallons of Blue Bell Cookie Two Step made at its Sylacauga, Alabama, creamery after intensified internal testing found the cookie dough from Garner, Iowa-based Aspen Hills Inc. potentially tainted, according to a Blue Bell statement.

  • Colorado Table

    General Mills tweaks big brands: More cinnamon, more protein

    "These changes in attitude are not elusive," he said.

  • Colorado Table

    Make a Chicken Tikka Masala that’s easy and full of flavor

    The key to fending off the temptation to order in takeout as a convenience on a busy weeknight is to have a few easy recipes in your toolkit that you can whip out at a moment's notice. And, it has to be easy enough to execute, even if I don't think of it until 5 p.m.

  • Colorado Table

    Chipotle makes new push to convince people its food is safe

    "There are definitely folks out there who aren't entirely sure," said Mark Crumpacker, who heads Chipotle's marketing. Crumpacker said those with lingering worries are preventing other sales too, since they can "veto" going to Chipotle in group outings.

Aurora Magazine

© 2016 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.